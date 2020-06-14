I am disgusted with Major League Baseball. In the midst of a pandemic, owners and players are arguing about millions of dollars while people are dying and many cannot pay rent or buy groceries. It is obscene and both players and owners should be ashamed. That old argument about possible injuries is ridiculous when talking to policemen, firemen and medical personnel. Why don’t they donate some of their money to front-line workers and stadium workers who have no jobs? A few players and owners have stepped forward to donate and I applaud them.
We want to express our profound gratitude to our wonderful neighbors in our sweet little Sixth and Hill neighborhood. You’ve been sharing garden plants and seeds, masks and toilet paper, homemade cookies and thoughtful books, and even help with yard projects! I hope someday we can throw a party and hug you all in person; meanwhile, stay safe and thanks for watching out for the old folks on the corner!
Our law enforcement better start enforcing the ruthless driving that has been enabled by less traffic and less traffic enforcement. People are out of control on city, county and state roadways. North Avenue and the Riverside Parkway are so dangerous with speeding and people running stop signs and red lights. Something needs to be done. I don’t understand the lack of our enforcement. Just think of the revenue when it is needed.
Congratulations graduates. Your teachers are proud of you. Your family is proud of you. Now is the time to show pride in yourself, by acknowledging gifts you received with a letter, card, phone call or text. Saying thank you is the smart thing to do.
Imagine if we all wore masks and washed our hands all the time. Colds and flus would greatly be reduced. We would all be spared so much suffering, doctor visits and missed days of work and school.
Kudos to the street sweeper who worked on the old Monument Village streets. Great job, much appreciated.
Justice for George Floyd and all victims of police brutality. The protests, both violent and peaceful, are wholly justified.
Lets see, you can play pickleball, hand ball, tennis, basketball, baseball, horseshoes at no expense? You never have to buy a yearly pass it’s all free? Golfers have to buy a membership, a cart pass and pay green fees every time we play. And all the fees keep going up every year.
The roses at Lincoln Park are just beautiful. So many different colors and scents. Someone put in a lot of work dating back to 1939. They are in need of some TLC though and the weeds are starting to take over. City Park?
So grateful for the person who turned in my coin purse on Tuesday at the 12th Street City Market. Your honesty saved me from having to cancel credit cards and having to get a new drivers license. I can’t thank you enough.
Respect for the flag and kneeling during the national anthem is in the news again. Kneeling is viewed by some as disrespectful to those who “Fought and died for freedom.” During my 60 years many have died in military conflicts. Arguably my freedoms were never at risk from any of these conflicts. Ironically mine and other’s freedoms are controlled by domestic sources. It is hypocritical to deny one person’s peaceful protest while using patriotism to vilify them.
I see South Camp is scheduled for chip & seal beginning next week, but why? We just did a complete overlay last year with beautiful black pavement and there is not one thing wrong with this road. I thought during these times of COVID-19, the city was looking for ways to cut the budget, well here’s one way to save a few bucks, don’t chip & seal South Camp.
Your current survey is worded: What is your opinion of SB20-217, which would require police officers in Colorado to wear body cameras, outlaw choke-holds during arrests, change police hiring procedures and take other steps to potentially reduce deadly police encounters? Why wouldn’t you include the information that the officers would have to wear the cameras for every encounter with the public and be made public within 14 days. This is just a small part of what this bill entails. Please readers read the whole bill.
As a “graduating” senior, it frustrates me that they can have this massive protest for Mr. Floyd, but we cannot have a graduation ceremony! Let me make it clear, I do support Mr. Floyd, but it seems like special circumstances make rule-breaking OK! Please, let us walk, we deserve it!