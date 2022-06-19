Why does the price for the new Grand Junction High School continue to fluctuate? I worked as as a construction contracts manager for 28 years, and most of the contracts were guaranteed fixed price. Stop making changes. Agree on a price and hold the contractor accountable.
Thank you to the generous, kind lady at Walmart on June 15 who paid for my groceries! I’m still in shock and speechless over your kindness. God bless you and your family. I’ll pay it forward.
It’s disturbing to see that the homeless have moved into Lincoln Park! Today, one man was asleep on the sidewalk. Another man with a lot of belongings now seems to reside there permanently. This is a high-use park. These individuals hang out and sleep fairly close to the playground. This negatively affects our city image as well. Lincoln Park is in a nice family-friendly part of the city. Please see what can be done to discourage these people from living in such a high-vision place as that. Maybe they do not know all the resources available? Thanks for you attention to this highly visible and potentially dangerous situation.
To the town of Palisade, thank you for a great weekend of music at the Bluegrass Festival. However, I have to wonder the wisdom of holding an event in a park that only has one entrance and exit. In the event of a major emergency, that one road could create a catastrophic bottleneck. Please keep up the great work, but work on venue that can keep everyone safe.
Kudos to the Sentinel for its editorial against running with scissors, drinking Drano, or voting for Tina Peters. Great call, thank you. How do we let everyone else in Colorado know?
You have your ballots. Study the candidates. Make an informed choice. Our country has a lot going on. We need good leaders. Think carefully before you vote.
Yellowstone National Park has just experienced what many describe as a 1,000-year-flood. On the Western Slope of Colorado, we are in the midst of an awful drought and recently experienced relentless winds that many people who have lived here all their life say they had never seen before. New Mexico has experienced the worst fire ever seen in the state, and there is now a bad fire in Flagstaff, Arizona. Extreme weather events are occurring throughout our country. I am extremely worried about future generations. What kind of a mess are we going to leave for them? How much worse will things become if Trump is re-elected? After all, this is a man who has called climate change a hoax and pulled out of the Paris climate agreement. We must vote for those who have a plan to reduce the effects of climate change. It is easy for some to say this climate change is normal. That way they don’t have to have a plan for dealing with it and it lets them off the hook. Let’s not allow them to be lazy, irresponsible and take that approach.
The simple solution to inflation is consume less. Drive less, buy less. Too much money chasing too few goods. The consumer created inflation; the consumer can correct it.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife should honor existing laws and not pick and choose or dance around them. Complete transparency, please!
The purpose of an armed citizenry is to impede an armed government from ignoring constitutional limits and forcefully imposing its own concept of governance. History is replete with examples of total, abusive government control when citizens have no power to oppose it. The Second Amendment has nothing to do with hunting or target shooting and exists only to maintain the balance between government and citizen.
Lincoln and Matchett park locations for a rec center won’t get enough support, and it will fail again. But is it too late to put a rec center off Horizon Drive instead of a huge secluded temple? Can the majority of the valley get any say on that? Or how about out by Canyon View Park and 24 Road? Seriously. Put an amazing facility that can be easily accessed from all points of the valley via interstate and the parkway so it can be truly for the community. Huge pool, many courts of all kinds, room and facilities for all needs. It would be a whole recreation hub and boost the Canyon View fields and facilities, and really grow the tournament potential/regional draw for so many different uses. We don’t just need a world-class facility; it has to be in the right location.