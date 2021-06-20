Restaurant managers: can you all please decide to either be open 100% or drive thru 100%? It’s extremely frustrating to go to stores one day and allowed inside and the next it’s closed. This staffing shortage isn’t going away until incentives are better, so you might as well adjust to the times!
I don’t understand why we haven’t united against our common enemy—Covid-19. No one is exempt from this deadly virus. We’re all in this together.
Which event could crater our local economy to a screaming halt and put us on a national-avoid-at-all-cost map?: 1. train wreck unleashing a radioactive toxic cloud? 2. A toxic spill making the Colorado River useless? 3. a national designation of being the #1 low vax County? Answer: No. 3 is already here and expect Happy Valley to be red flagged to avoid. High-five yourself as you incessantly cough.
We do not need more fast food restaurants on Patterson or anywhere else in Grand Junction. If you want a fast food restaurant on every corner move to Denver or another big city. Please newcomers don’t bring your big city attitudes to Grand Junction.
It’s high time county and city leaders implement a watering restriction program other than for agriculture. Even/odd addresses certain days of the week and levy fines for not following it!
I find it sad that the Grand Junction Police Department does not have enough officers to patrol traffic that is desperately needed with all the speeding and running of red lights in Grand Junction. But, they can have four police officers in a ATV on the River Front Trail on a Tuesday morning, appearing to be doing nothing but talking about personal stuff.
Reading about the rental unit shortage in the Grand Valley and wondering how many homes are unoccupied much of the year awaiting vacationers. Raise and enforce fees on vacation rentals, then use them to provide affordable housing.
Thanks to those restaurants that are providing a safer dinning choice for those who feel the need, by being a part of the Mesa County 5 Star Program and actually following through with the required safe practices. Also, thanks to those restaurants that choose to not follow all of the 5 Star Program requirements and are honest enough to not be listed as part of the 5 star program. Too many restaurants are taking the free advertising by signing up for 5 Star, but have no intention of following through with the safety requirements.
Airlines, you might have less problems with abusive passengers if you didn’t sell liquor. Liquor is not needed on airplanes.
What happened to the colorful, wonderful mobile-sculpture that used to grace the Orchard Mesa side of the Riverside Parkway entrance? It was such a beautiful, eye capturing piece that added so much to the entrance! Please put it back in it’s original home ... folks in Orchard Mesa loved it and we miss our ‘eye candy’!
It appears to me that the problem with the anti vaxers is that they have no skin in the game.
What genius with the City of Grand Junction approved the installation of the 43 pedestal light fixtures along the Dos Rios section of the Riverfront Trail? The juvenile criminals will be kicking them over within a few days or less. My bet is they will all be destroyed and gone within 6 months. That $50,000 or $60,000 would have been better spent repairing the irrigation systems at the dying turf fields at Las Colonias. It’s just tax dollars; Who cares?
I was at the thrift store last week and I was wearing a mask. I’ve had the vaccine 2 months ago. I saw two friends. They’re my age: retired. They weren’t wearing masks. I asked them when they received the vaccine. They said never! We don’t believe in the vaccine. What? That is the most stupid reason I’ve ever heard. I will yell, “I told you so!” when they get sick.