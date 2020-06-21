Are the sprinklers broken at Whitman Park? It’s a shame that a lovely park at the south gate of our city is being trampled to death. It is in dire need of water, and it has been proven that the best time to water is in the late evening. Pour the water on it, and let’s get it back in shape
Any time a candidate running for a political position, such as county commissioner, blankets the valley with ads and signs, I start to have serious questions. All those signs, YouTube ads, and news ads must have cost a ton. Where’d you get all the money?
Why is Mesa County DMV on Spruce Street not following multiple recommendations from our county health director to keep citizens safe? Several visits last week show that pens are shared between clerks and customers, handles on the double door entry are not wiped down, no distancing between customers. Complaints to the health department and to a DMV supervisor go unheeded.
So Colorado Mesa says because Mesa County has a low incidence of COVID they are comfortable bringing students back and has plans to test all their incoming students. However, once they are here, they will still be traveling and from what I have seen and heard, most young people aren’t wearing masks. And you can require small groups and social distancing all you want on campus, but as a long-time resident of a neighborhood bordering CMU, you can’t stop the large alcohol-fueled parties that will defeat all of that caution. How will you protect the rest of this community then?
Anybody been in the DMV in the last six months? Thank you, Tina Peters!
If the School District really cares about “social justice,” they will make sure they are actually teaching all kids to read. They spent millions on a “reading/writing” program that is not approved by the state and does not teach the standards. Students of color and students living in poverty are especially affected by poor instructional methods and programs. If you cared about social justice, start caring about education. Start demanding that all students receive a high-quality education, and not just the students whose parents can afford to pay for tutors to make up deficits caused by a poor system.
When I enter a room I am treated as one of the group until I speak, then the group knows I am a misfit and treats me as such. For a person of color, they usually get the misfit treatment from the get-go. Conversational flows change instantly. To the “All Lives Matter,” you are making the point in your dogged determination to remain ignorant. People of color are simply asking to be treated like their lives matter as much as any/all lives.
So, as a D51 teacher, I’m confused. Until now, I’ve always been accused of being too liberal by the Grand Valley community. Now, during a public meeting when protesters show up, the mayor is accusing the District of not doing enough to prevent the very racism and discrimination I’m accused of addressing. So, which is it? Does the valley want teachers to address these issues and try to teach kids how to be civilized or not?
I sure didn’t see social distancing in the photo with the City Council members meeting and shaking hands with protesters. And the photo showed only one council member wearing a mask! So it seems to send the message of “do as I say, not as I do” when it comes to the COVID-19 recommendations.
Years ago when I was very young we use to sing a song that went like this “Jesus loves the little children, ALL the children of the world. Red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in His sight. Jesus loves the children of the world.” It’s time for us as human beings to do the same. All lives matter, we all have value and worth. Who cares what color a person’s skin is? What is important is what is on the inside. We are all the same.
To those who want to disband the police, go watch “The Purge” movies and realize that’s what it will be like 365 days a year, not just 1. Do you really want to have to rename your city Gotham City?
Where is the voice of Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis? GJPD’s Chief Doug Shoemaker is being very clear about how his force is here to protect all of our community.
You have every right not to wear a mask. You have every right to get sick. But you don’t have a right to get others sick.
Amazing surprise when a Navy veteran paid our bill at Walmart and only asked that we pay it forward, which we gladly did. It is truly an act that should be followed in these times.
Your current survey is worded: What is your opinion of SB20-217, which would require police officers in Colorado to wear body cameras, outlaw chokeholds during arrests, change police hiring procedures and take other steps to potentially reduce deadly police encounters? Why wouldn’t you include the information that the officers would have to wear the cameras for every encounter with the public and be made public within 14 days. This is just a small part of what this bill entails. Please readers, read the whole bill.