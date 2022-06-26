I recently returned from a laid-back Las Colonias concert. Picture 2,000 patrons engaged in friendly encounters among themselves and the band. All surrounded by at least 30 law enforcement personnel (on overtime?) to protect all from mayhem and overexuberance. Bear with me and reel back to those 1970s Tom Jones concerts in Las Vegas, and the sole safety issue was to protect the singer from being hurled with panties and room keys. Now turn your attention to the importance of school safety where the ratio is one officer to 500 students. Can you identify where our priorities lie?
I’ve been a little disappointed in the consistency of the Grand Junction city website in putting out the weekly planning commission reports on Fridays. I look forward to see them every week, and they’ve been negligent in being on time. The last update right now is a month ago. I just want to know what’s going on around town.
Why is 27½ Road the highway between Patterson Road and Horizon Drive? Not only is it used for heavy transport, but it has no speeding restrictions! Public commutes are understandable, but it is frequented by motorcyclists and trucks. We are a residential neighborhood and require some respect.
I have been driving over the 29 Road bridge for a long time. I fully understand someone setting up a memorial for a lost loved one. I also believe enough is enough. This memorial is getting bigger and encroaching into the medium with a cross set up on the lane divider post. I truly believe this memorial is becoming a driver distraction. Without causing too much pain, will the correct authorities please have it removed?
Do the developers who intend to pack 257 apartments into the old City Market property understand that might require parking for 500 or more vehicles? Have they thought about RVs, ATVs and motorcycles? Have they looked at the Lowell Townhomes, where there is already spillover parking on the street and in the empty space on the property? Yes, there are garages. I have seen how they are used as storage space for boxes and recreational equipment. Parking is already a big problem downtown. Maybe, instead of packing as many people as possible into a huge development, they should be thinking more about their effect on the neighborhood. Please, City Council, get the DDA out of decisions that impair the livability of the downtown neighborhood and stop subsidizing developers who want to ruin it.
I was driving through Clifton this week and saw someone toss a smoldering cigarette out their car window. Come on people. Let’s not burn the valley down.
It seems way outside the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife mission to be holding military weapons contests. I thought CPW existed to support rifle, muzzle-loading and archery hunting endeavors. Even handgun training and events should be left to private enterprise venues. CPW shouldn’t be in the war or citizen/home defense business.
So some rifle association is going to take its shooting competition somewhere other than Cameo because we ban high-capacity magazines used in so much carnage. Well, as they say, “Don’t let your rifle butt hit you as you leave our state.”
Last Sunday’s Daily Sentinel called out the Democrats for playing dirty pool for their “shenanigans” in the primary elections in Colorado. Maybe the Sentinel should weigh in on the real dirty pool that the Republicans are using across the nation, namely voter suppression.
If a candidate received about three-quarters of their campaign contributions from out of state donors, where is their loyalty? Is it to in-state constituents or to big donors?
Kudos to Colorado Democrats. I didn’t think it was possible, but you have improved on the old joke, “What do you call a person who graduates last in their law school class? Answer: ‘Your Honor.’ ” Good job, when things couldn’t get much worse, you always surprise everyone.
Isn’t it interesting that Republicans never challenge an election that they won?
Taxpayers pay for elections and therefore have the right to vote in every election. The false equivalences being spewed about unaffiliated voters choosing one ballot over another are comical. Not all unaffiliated voters were previously registered as Democrats. Republicans can’t win elections on their own, so they’re trying to disenfranchise the majority of Colorado voters. That’s the real fraud. Go vote!