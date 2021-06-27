According to an experienced mountain biker, the Palisade Plunge has 10 times the ‘oh no’ factor compared to other difficult trails. Once again, this community misses the mark on how to attract tourism to the area.
Friends and I were having coffee and had just been talking about the violence and all the killings and how the young people are becoming callous to the value and sacredness of life. Later, a nice young fellow approached our table and asked if we liked almond toffee candy. We all said yes and then bought us each a small bar. He said he liked doing nice things for people even though he was chided by his peers. We need a world full of this nice boy! Kudos to the parents who raised him. Thank you, Ocean!
Regarding the war on science, if ignorance is bliss, there are a lot of happy people in Mesa County.
The roads in Mesa County are horrible. As bad as I-70 even. Riding in a truck on B 1/2 Road. near 31 Road. is like riding in a stagecoach.
Bicyclists get concrete and asphalt bike paths and special bike lanes. Out here on 2300 and K3/4 Rd we can’t even get some dust control. Something wrong with that picture. I have plenty of drain oil.
I really don’t understand people who don’t have mufflers or have done something to them to make them loud. The worst part is they think they have to step on the gas to make it even louder. Some are so loud it hurts your ears. Since when has K road become a speedway? Lots of speeders on this road.
With regard to those people who are opposed to getting the vaccine, they have the right to be stupid. But the local hospital should refuse to admit them when they get COVID. They are needlessly endangering health care workers (and everyone else) because they think it’s “their right.” But they expect the rest of us to pick up the tab when they get sick.
To those of you who are against showing proof of receiving the COVID vaccine, didn’t your children have to show proof of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines when you registered them for school? So, what’s the difference? This is not about freedom, this is about health and safety for all.
It’s no wonder we’re double the national average for COVID when buffoons yell at the county commissioners and think they know the constitution better than everyone else.
We all know that the City does not enforce the weed ordinance, but now the Parks and Recreation Department does not remove weeds from its flower beds such as what is present at Canyon View Park near the handball courts. The beds there are very sorry-looking with sprouts and weeds overtaking everything.
It is sad to see all the cardboard on garbage days that people put out with their cans etc. I encourage everyone to go out to the landfill, look where the garbage is, then come back one week later and take a look. Please recycle!
The fact of the matter is that Colorado Parks and Wildlife is a “good-old-boy” organization and this whistleblower scandal just demonstrates it.
Happy Valley is a place to avoid with so many people not vaccinated and cases through the roof. Our Airbnb guests totally avoided GJ during their one week stay because of COVID case numbers. Wake up! You are losing business.
After reading several articles about local hospital and health care facility employees not getting vaccinated, I wonder what the health department expects. Don’t whine about doctors and nurses being overworked and hospital beds being at capacity when they don’t practice what they preach. Doctors and nurses: when you get vaccinated, so will I!
The big concern in Mesa County about lack of vaccination misses the point. Those not getting the vaccine are not totally opposed to the vaccine, rather they are pro freedom. Until there is a guarantee by executive order or legislative action that proof of vaccine is not needed for basic movement. Then the resistance will continue. Address this point, and you will go a long way to easing the opposition to the vaccine. It is a freedom issue not a medical issue!
In response to the complaint that airlines should stop selling liquor on planes: Actually, airlines right now are only selling liquor in First Class, not in coach. If I’m on a 3+ hour flight across the country and I paid for First Class, I think I’m allowed an adult beverage. I’d say the bigger issue with belligerent passengers is just people wanting to be jerks. You know when you’re flying these days that you have to wear a mask. Do it and be quiet or find an alternate method of travel.