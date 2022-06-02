After searching high and low for a parking space, then walking five or six blocks to attend a graduation, watch a track meet or see a baseball game, I wonder how many folks think it's a good idea to stuff a rec center in Lincoln Park. It's time to review the Matchett Park Master Plan!
CDOT thinks North Avenue is rough? They need to quit trying to make downtown pretty and do a better job. Has anybody driven I-70 from Palisade to Horizon? Yippee-ki-yay! There's an accident waiting to happen.
Instead of forgiving student debt something could be done about the interest. I borrowed $500 while in college. I was totally disabled several years after. My debt was supposed to be canceled. In spite of submitting the paperwork five times and being told that the debt was forgiven I am still being hounded. The entire system needs to be fixed.
Now that mascots can not be named Thunderbirds I guess the Ford Thunderbird and the Air Force Flying Thunderbirds will have to change their names too! Ridiculous!
In general I agree with the opinions offered in Tuesday's editorial regarding name changes. They've gone too far now. Some, like Savages for example are blatantly derogatory. But Thunderbirds? Is the Air Force supposed to change the name of their renowned fighter jets that represent pride, precision and professionalism? And what about Ford's classic car the Thunderbird, a very popular car way back when things were "normal" and taken and accepted at face value for what their true meaning meant. Not everything has to be a conspiracy or hidden agenda with double-entendre innuendos. Let it just be what it is as originally intended and cut the crap!
Who are Johnny Depp and Amber Heard? Why does anybody care about the divorce of two wealthy people who cannot get along with each other?
Take a look at your local businesses and see who chose to lower their flags in respect to Uvalde children. Then take a look at those who didn't and the politicians they endorse. Those children see you from above.
If all the Americans in the United States who own AR-15 and other similar assault rifles went to Ukraine to help that country the war with Russia would be over in a week. Too bad Americans seem to only use assault weapons on their fellow Americans.
Never thought I would live in a “Christian society” where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws. If the people in this country are leaders and so-called Christians, if they are going to heaven I’ll pass!
People, no one wants to take away your gun. We are asking for tougher laws like a nation wide background check so that a person who fails a background check in one state can't cross state lines and buy one in another state, like having a longer wait time between the background check and the ability to buy a gun. Making gun registrations like automobiles in that if you sell your gun the registration goes to the new owner. Please consider this while the Second Amendment does give you the right to have a gun, it doesn't say anything about an assault weapon. One doesn't need a semiautomatic to go hunting and if you do you need to go to the shooting range and learn how to shoot. Please consider the fact that while no one is taking away your guns turning in your weapons is the right thing to do. If you turn them in it's your choice not the government.
Military style assault weapons have no place in civilian hands. Keep your handguns on your bedside table for home defense, your hunting rifles locked in a gun safe, but demand our representatives in Congress reinstate the assault weapon ban. The only purpose of these weapons is to kill many people in a short amount of time. Hardening schools? What about every single grocery store, church, temple, bar, retail store, concert, etc etc etc, across the country? Demand every single candidate or representative support a ban on assault weapons, or they will not get your vote. If they refuse vote them out. Enough is enough! Second Amendment rights should not be unlimited. We have all seen what happens when congress refuses to act. Is our town and our school/church/grocery store next?
I never thought we'd have Americans supporting Putin. We need to give the Ukrainians everything they need to defeat Russia and Putin. There's an old saying that those who don't know history are doomed to repeat it. Putin is doing what Hitler did. Once he's gotten Ukraine, he will move on to the next country until he owns everything. My mother said the Russians in Germany after WWII committed horrible crimes. God help us if Russia isn't stopped.