I don’t like wearing a mask. It is uncomfortable, hot and steams up my glasses. I wear it for the frontline workers and for you. Please wear your mask for me. Think about it. We have to settle our hot air spittle down for this virus to ever settle out of the air. Your eyes and nose might be an entrance point for you, but they don’t spew virus on me or walls, counter tops, doors, etc...Please, just cover your mouth, for awhile, for the rest of us. Thank you for thinking of others.
I really enjoy reading Rachel Sauer’s columns. What a great sense of humor she has!
Education has suffered the most from the shutdown? How many “educators” in our schools and universities have forgone a paycheck or lost benefits because of the shutdown? How much property taxes, marijuana taxes, or other monies were not collected for school districts? How much tuition was refunded? I’m sorry, but there were many more places where that money should have gone. How about putting some of the money into hospitals and doctors offices?
I went to the newspaper recycling located near City Market in Clifton. To my dismay, someone dumped all their plastic recyclables and trash into the newspaper and paper only bin. So much work to do to clean it out. Someone was either very lazy or can’t read directions. Whoever did it, stop this.
I call baloney on your poll saying 79.8% of Western Slope supports wolf introduction.
This was my trip to the grocery store. Before leaving, I checked to be sure my tags were current (or I could be fined). I buckled my seat belt (or I could be fined). I stopped at the stop sign (or I could be fined). Before entering the store I put on my shirt and shoes (or I could be refused entry). Then I walked in without a face mask (because I’m free and nobody tells me what to do).
Thank you for including the Nickel Paper with your Daily Sentinel on Thursdays. It is appreciated!
For a few weeks, Grand Junction traffic was sparse. Now it’s back to its usual daylight volume. I use a bicycle for my transportation and it was a nice, relaxing respite from having to be hyper-vigilant. Auto drivers, please also be hyper-aware concerning people riding two-wheeled vehicles. Much too often it’s a dangerous experience merely pedaling a few miles to get something done. Bicyclists obey laws and don’t be the primary cause of mishaps and injuries, or worse. Realize negligent riders make us considered by many an irritating pain in the rear.
Anyone else concerned with our local officials planning on further opening of the county with only a little over 1% of Mesa county residents having COVID-19 tests? How many “carriers” are out there to possibly infect someone else? Another question is what are parents telling their unmasked children? Are they learning that if you don’t agree with a law or rules, just ignore them?
Thank you to the many people wearing masks, when you are in local businesses. I have read many comments about wearing masks. No one has mentioned the economic consequences caused by those who don’t. To those people who march through stores with your mantra of “no one is going to tell me,” you are the people who will cause businesses to fail. Put simply I know many people who will not go shopping or will not go to restaurants because of this.
For those of you that decide not to wear a mask when shopping, etc. during COVID-19, please take a moment to say thank you to those that do wear one. They are protecting you.
Which brewpub wants to be the first to open a rooftop drinking venue?
A thousand Thank Yous to the person finding my wallet in the Sprouts parking lot … you must have been right behind me.
Notice to people running for office. If you don’t wear a mask, you do not get my vote.
Let me take this opportunity to thank the Grand Junction Police and Mesa County Law Enforcement Officers. They take pride in honoring their oath of protecting and serving this community. We are truly grateful for their endeavors.
Thank you to whoever takes care of the Crown Point Cemetery. We have visited a friend’s grave there for several years, and it looks better than we have ever seen it! Also it was nice to see the flags placed on the veteran’s graves.
Thank you to the gentleman who paid for my coffee at the Orchard Mesa Market the morning of May 26. Your kindness and generosity is greatly appreciated during this uncertain time. Please know that I have payed it forward and appreciate you.
I’m supportive of the George Floyd riots. Some glorify our Founding Fathers for fighting their oppressors but they’re critical of any other group doing the same. If those same conservatives where around in 1776, they’d be loyal to the crown, they’d disavow the Boston Tea Party and they’d oppose the formation of militias.