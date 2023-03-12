Three people decided against the health and safety net for hundreds of students. It was clear from the beginning that they had made up their minds and represented only the parents who have to control their teens by controlling others.
The school board’s decision to not allow a school-based medical clinic at Grand Junction High School reveals the true colors of the new school board members. Haitz, Lema, and Jones have allowed anecdotal fear-mongering by a loud minority to outweigh data-driven expertise given by health care and education professionals about holistically supporting student success. In doing so, they have mocked the mission and vision of D51 schools. If asked to grade their claim, evidence, and reasoning statements about the SBC, I would give them an F. This decision will be remembered during the next election.
So the school board is shutting down entire schools over a 0.5% overage in the district budget, and yet they tell us their hands are tied. Have you looked at the other hundreds of millions of dollars and how they are being spent? Being in a leadership position doesn’t make you a great leader; taking care of the people you pledged to serve does.
If District 51 teachers did to District 51 students what District 51 senior “leadership” just did to East Middle School, District 51 would be on a state supervised turn-around plan — and they would deserve it. On my professionalism rubric, District 51 gets a failing grade.
Now that the big shots of District 51 have dubbed themselves judge, jury, and executioner of East Middle School, I wonder: will they be adult enough to show up and explain to the students what is happening and why they won’t be back at East next year or will they let the middle management do that dirty work, too?
Completely ashamed of Sholtes and Levinson on the Board of Education. Sholtes for pretending not to understand a demographer’s objective report and Levinson for completely ignoring our district’s problems for eight years. Sholtes says she can’t understand the report because those are not the schools she would close (in all her vast experience). Levinson kicked the can down the road, and his “leadership” led the can to the edge of a cliff. I am so sick of them hijacking these meetings with their “doubts” and talk of “trust” to disguise either their true objectives, ignorance or incompetence.
I’ve got a shopping bag full of manure waiting for the next time D51 asks for another bond.
Perhaps the future unused school buildings can be used to help solve the crisis with the unhoused. There could even be separate facilities for men, women, and families.
While Haitz and her school board struggle with a teacher relocation effort, I suggest the template is best found with the Department of Wildlife. Their wild horse relocation program suggests humane and ethical treatment to greener pastures. Teachers adverse to helicopter transfers can be accommodated through Uber.
As a senior who is trying to stay healthy, I’m excited for a community center! An indoor walking track where I can walk regardless of the weather, a warm water exercise pool and a senior lounge for socializing check off a lot of boxes on my healthy lifestyle check list. Being able to take my grandchildren there makes it even better! The proposed tax doesn’t apply to groceries, fuel or medications — major expenses for seniors and low-income families. And scholarships are available for those with low incomes. I like that it’s a sales tax and not a property tax, which means that non-residents will pay 70% of the money collected. One candidate for City Council suggested that we just ”find the money in the budget” instead. That would mean a cut in other services and that City residents would pay 100% of the cost! No thanks! Non-residents can help us pay for this since they will use it too. Vote yes on a community center.
A huge thank you to the young dad who took the time to help when our loved one fell in the Clifton post office parking lot. We did not get to learn your name, but we want you to know that our hearts will always be grateful for your kind and loving assistance.
Accolades to the plow/snow removal operators on Grand Mesa, you guys are exceptional.
If the City Council candidate, whose wife is on the D51 Board, is elected will they both recuse themselves from any and all involvement about the Orchard Mesa Pool?
Just in case anyone in town is keeping score, it’s potholes — 11,553, pot shops — zero.