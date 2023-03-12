Three people decided against the health and safety net for hundreds of students. It was clear from the beginning that they had made up their minds and represented only the parents who have to control their teens by controlling others.

The school board’s decision to not allow a school-based medical clinic at Grand Junction High School reveals the true colors of the new school board members. Haitz, Lema, and Jones have allowed anecdotal fear-mongering by a loud minority to outweigh data-driven expertise given by health care and education professionals about holistically supporting student success. In doing so, they have mocked the mission and vision of D51 schools. If asked to grade their claim, evidence, and reasoning statements about the SBC, I would give them an F. This decision will be remembered during the next election.