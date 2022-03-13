In order to show support for Ukraine and denounce Putin’s brutal attack against that country and its innocent people, the Avalon Theatre should cancel the Russian Ballet performance scheduled for March 23.
An off-ramp for Putin? How about the island of Saint Helena?
The U.S. and our allies should not only freeze the assets of Putin and his oligarchs, they should seize them. The money should then be transferred to the Ukrainian people to rebuild their country.
Take note America! See what the Ukrainian people are doing to protect their country and freedoms. Men, women and children, young and old, picking up arms to fight. How many of you liberals, who are trying to take away our gun rights, would stand up and fight to protect our country? My guess would be you would just roll over and give up or find a nice big rock to crawl under. The Second Amendment was put into the Constitution for a reason. So we could protect ourselves if that time ever came. Taking away our gun rights is not going to solve the problems we are having today. Criminals will always find illegal ways to get weapons. Stronger background checks and regulations are needed, not elimination of our firearms.
Hey, all you mask and vaccine mandate whiners, take a look at what’s happening in Ukraine. That’s a real loss of freedom! If the U.S. ends up getting involved, you’re all in for a rude awakening. High gas prices and gas shortages are just the tip of the iceberg.
My college philosophy course still holds true like this: Trump admires Putin, Fox News admires Trump; therefore, Fox admires Putin. The truth sometimes hurts and someone gets killed.
A group of five friends were at Clifton Denny’s on Saturday night. We were informed that our tab had already been taken care of by an unnamed person. We would like to thank that person for their generous gesture. It was a complete surprise, and we will gladly pay it forward.
Bravo, CMU Theater Department! With the Sponge Bob Musical, you knocked the ball out of the park. Great acting, wonderful singing, staying in character, a rocking orchestra pit, great dancing, very funny, terrific sets and a quintessential pirate!
The theme song for Tina Peter’s campaign for Colorado Secretary of State should be “Criminal” by Fiona Apple.
I am proud that Lauren Boebert expressed her First Amendment right at the State of the Union address in denouncing the botched Afghanistan withdrawal that resulted in 13 of our servicemen being killed and many others injured. I am glad Boebert has the guts to stand up for what is right! Our president must be held accountable for his actions.
Boebert humiliated our great state in front of millions of viewers. Republicans still support her in Mesa County How embarrassing for Grand Junction.
Dr. Sirko and Dr. Hill have brought back credibility to District 51, gotten children and families through COVID while maintaining in-classroom learning and helped to get a bond passed for a new high school. In most districts, all this would be cause for praise. Instead, our new school board reduced Dr. Hill’s salary and made it easier for them to fire him in the future. It would appear that some members of the school board are less interested in having a professionally run district and more interested in only having administrators who agree with them. Our community needs and deserves better. The school board could start by recognizing Dr. Sirko and Dr. Hill for their outstanding management of District 51.
Should our City Hall experience that dreaded foundation repair expense, taxpayers should rest assured that the remedy is simply to pump in a slurry of our excess tax revenue that is being hoarded in reserve.
Regarding Tuesday’s paper about how GJT’s main competitor is DIA: The data was compiled from 2019, pre-pandemic and before Delta pulled out. It’s not even possible to fly out of here now with Delta gone. The prices are ridiculous, and connecting flights make passengers get to their destinations many hours later than they normally would. People fly out of DIA or SLC because it’s more cost-effective and efficient. I certainly won’t be utilizing GJT anytime soon.
After reading the op-ed piece in Sundays’ Daily Sentinel written by Bernie Buescher and others, I must say I agree in principle with their view of extremist partisan politics. The one glaring omission I saw in the article is the absolute necessity to follow, support and defend the entire Constitution of the United States of America. It seems that far more effort is spent trying to usurp the Constitution. Also a limit on the ability to bypass congress by executive action appears to be needed.