Ukraine’s plight is made worse by the barbarity of the Russian military. I have always believed there was a semblance of honor among the military. It is obviously not true for the barbaric Russian army. They are a horde and every one of them are committing a war crime. Shooting the starving as they wait in line for bread is the definition of barbarism.
Isn’t it ironic, given the geo-political climate, that the call for domestic civil tranquility would be immediate if we were in the equivalent situation of a Ukraine invasion and asked to give up our sovereignty? Picture MAGA-hatters and gun rights activists working side-by-side with tree huggers and Prius drivers. We know it shouldn’t take such a drastic level for unity.
My good friend and I just want to express our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful lady who bought our lunch at First Watch on Wednesday, March 9. It was quite a surprise and very much appreciated, especially since it was my friend’s birthday. May the face of good fortune smile upon you.
Mesa County’s compost facility has been a great success, not just for landfill volume reduction, but for landscaping businesses, tree trimmers, homeowner gardeners and commercial agriculturalists. Wouldn’t county compost facilities in the Fruita and Palisade areas expand on this success and eliminate much vehicle travel pollution/costs for everyone using these facilities?
Took a spin this week on I-70 from 24 Road to Palisade. Due to COVID, I had not driven to Palisade in over a year. I-70 is a horrible mess. Trash on the median and both sides of the highway from one end to the other. Has the highway department and volunteer organizations stopped picking up trash? People passing through must wonder if a whole lot of slobs live here. John Madden was right when he called our town “Grand Junkyard.” He forgot to add a new term: “Mess-a County.” The garbage on the interstate needs to be managed now! What is your response, CDOT?
I’m pretty sure that the construction of the Golden Gate Bridge was completed in a shorter amount of time than the new bridge at 24 and G Road.
Daylight Saving Time cannot be year- round. It’s too dark in the mornings in the winter. Kids are walking to school and standing at bus stops in the pitch black. It’s too dangerous.
Unfortunately, we read and heard early on that current politics could separate families and friends (like Confederate vs. Union thinking). It evolved and finally happened in my family. As an Independent leaning Democrat since 2016, there was an agreement to not discuss politics followed by an internal family Cold War, then relationships terminated. All caused by one person. Rational discussions turned hateful and despising beliefs turned to despising loved ones. What a damn mess in our country with destroyed relationships. A sad state of affairs.
Nancy Pelosi humiliated our great nation in front of millions of people when she ripped up her copy of the State of the Union address. Democrats still support her. How shameful is this? I’m for Boebert. At least she’s herself.
As expected, Boebert haters described her in last week’s You Said It as childish, sophomoric, rude, ignorant, unprofessional, embarrassment, unacceptable, etc. These same adjectives could also describe Nancy Pelosi tearing up the State of Union address while standing behind President Trump. Her behavior was grossly unacceptable. It’s way past time for Pelosi to step down.
Lauren Boebert, via her screaming headlines in Sunday papers, doesn’t seem to realize that the oil doesn’t immediately jump out of the ground and into cars. It takes a long time for it to be found, extracted and processed. Supposedly we are concerned for the environment and clean energy.
In bureaucracies, the people who actually do the work are paid the least, but the people higher up in the organization chart make bank. District 51 is no exception. The superintendent’s salary is obscene. And given the lack of reporting on the others, we can assume that they are just as bad. How many “Directors,” “Assistant Directors” and other fancy titles are there?
Think about it. What’s the difference between our former Republican president and the current Ukrainian president? The Ukrainian president urges his countrymen to “fight like hell” to defend their capitol.