As far as the school-based health center at Grand Junction High School is concerned, I would encourage the school board to not throw the baby out with the bathwater. If the funds are there, it should be built. The school could find non-clinic use for the space for now and it could be quite a bit more expensive to build it down the road once the structure of the school is in place. There are other health care entities in town besides Marillac that might be interested in offering school-based health care and it is the right thing to do for our kids.
Don’t want your kid to use a Marillac clinic at school? Just say no — to your kid. Parents and school board members who don’t support the GJHS clinic should not be restricting the freedom of others who could benefit from it.
Almost every day there is an article in the paper about the drought in the West and the diminishing Colorado River, yet no one is talking about the huge lawns in this valley and the amount of water they take during our hot summers to keep them pretty. This is water that farmers and ranchers downstream could be using to grow our food.
Bureaucracy at work! Western Colorado has too many wild horses. Solution, slaughter some horses. They really miss those magnificent wolves and wolverines, reintroduce them on the Western Slope. Worry about the cows and livestock later. Next on the agenda, hiking trails on the Western Slope are too crowded. Solution, reintroduce the grizzlies. That’ll work! Who are these guys? Will we ever get to vote on these issues? Not a chance!
I really regret being denied the opportunity to vote on the development subsidies handed out to the Front Range based corporations doing the high end housing development on First and Rood. City of Grand Junction voters get asked to vote for new taxes for the costs of amenities the community wants. But the city pay outs, in the form of development waivers, are handed to outside for-profit businesses in a perfunctory manner. It’s enough to make a person resent having to pay city of Grand Junction taxes.
A Greek proverb reads, “A society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they shall never sit.” Wouldn’t it be pleasing if the people of Grand Junction built a recreation center for their grandchildren to play in?
Before I vote yay or nay for a community/rec center, I want to know exactly what it will be. A meeting place, a pool, indoor track, workout rooms, aerobic classes, children’s craft rooms, place for people to play cards, etc.? What will be offered within this community/rec center building?
Here we go. Once the rec center is approved, anyone who wants to exercise or play sports will be funneled into an inconvenient facility, just like most people who want to live downtown will be forced into huge apartment complexes. How long will the Orchard Mesa Pool last? How long will private landlords of small properties be able to maintain them as market rate units? How long until the existing housing stock just deteriorates? What about the Senior Center? How long will Stocker Stadium be open to individuals instead of organized activities? How many local gyms will close? Grand Junction at it’s best stands for preservation and diversity.
Why would I want to give people who cannot properly manage a swimming pool a rec center to run into the ground? Let private enterprise handle it. Our local government simply cannot handle it.
With all the other tax increase campaigns touting that it’s-just-a-cup-of-coffee theme, I just had a thimble of Starbucks to see what that rec center would cost. It’s not the amount, but the bitter taste left.
If every registered voter living within the Grand Junction city limits can vote for candidates in any of the districts, even ones they don’t live in, why aren’t all the candidates considered At-Large candidates? I mean, it’s feasible that a candidate could be elected for a district that the voters living in that district didn’t want, because voters not living in that district can vote for them. Except for Anna Stout, who is guaranteed a spot on the council because she’s running unopposed in her district — whether the voters living in her district want her elected or not. I think a better solution would just be to vote for the people you want on the council and the top vote getters are elected.