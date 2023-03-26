As far as the school-based health center at Grand Junction High School is concerned, I would encourage the school board to not throw the baby out with the bathwater. If the funds are there, it should be built. The school could find non-clinic use for the space for now and it could be quite a bit more expensive to build it down the road once the structure of the school is in place. There are other health care entities in town besides Marillac that might be interested in offering school-based health care and it is the right thing to do for our kids.

Don’t want your kid to use a Marillac clinic at school? Just say no — to your kid. Parents and school board members who don’t support the GJHS clinic should not be restricting the freedom of others who could benefit from it.