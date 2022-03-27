Thank you for printing the article “A delicate dance” about the Russian Ballet troupe, explaining that the company is an American entity and called Russian Ballet only because of the style or technique of ballet that is performed. I had earlier written the Avalon and also submitted a “You Said It” to The Sentinel, asking that the event be canceled in order to show support for Ukraine and denounce Putin’s invasion. However, I did no research prior to making those requests and, obviously, I was not well-informed regarding the company. This has been a good reminder to me that things are often not as they first appear. In the future, prior to taking a stand for or against something, I will make an effort to learn more information.
I want to thank the Grand Junction High School for the wonderful thing that they’ve done for the Creative Avenues of Grand Junction. How thoughtful of those students to create the Monster Imaginations for the children. We need more of these kind of things done for our future generation. Keep up the good work.
Hey neighbors, it’s spring time, how about cleaning up our yards? Pull last year’s weeds, pick up the fence that fell down and even take down the Christmas decorations.
I noticed I will pay $71 this year in tax for the library. I haven’t been to the library in years. I know I could use it, but why would I use it? I have access to all kinds of information, books and videos online in a quick minute. And it’s not covered in someone else’s dirt and germs. I could use that $71 in my pocket right about now. It would pay for a fill up at the gas station.
The two big lies of the 21st Century are eerily similar: Trump won the 2020 presidential election and there is no war in Ukraine. The first lie foisted on gullible Republicans by a would be autocrat and the second lie foisted on an ignorant Russian public by a genuine autocrat.
I feel great sorrow for the people of Ukraine. We have greeted them with open arms and hearts and wallets. And yet, just a few months ago we had other refugees, also fleeing war-like conditions, knocking on our door from the south. How did we great them? Please, tell me the difference is not because one is white and the other is brown.
Guess what Tina Peters, when you act like a criminal, you get treated like a criminal. Maybe you can call your friend “The Pillow Guy” to help you out.
Tina Peters wants to talk voter fraud and rights? My voter rights and 500+ others were denied when you didn’t get up out of your chair and walk outside your office and open up the election box to check and see if all the ballots were out of it. That, my dear, is fraud. You denied us our votes. Take a good look at yourself when crying voter fraud.
Such a disparity in journalism reporting. The print media can produce newsworthy articles from home in their bunny slippers. The poor video media reporter needs five hours prepping in front of a mirror just to produce a one minute segment. The cost of capped teeth, designer threads and uber cosmetics pales in comparison to outlaying for those bunny slippers.
Bread prices heading up, like gas, and it is Biden’s fault with his Russian sanctions and Ukraine support. Worse, he won’t support allowing farmers to plow and plant the National Grasslands in northeast Colorado.
Pretty sad that our former president admired and refused to criticize Kim Jong Un of North Korea and Vladimir Putin of Russia. Both are dictators responsible for the death of thousands.
I read the article about the governor of Utah’s veto of the trans sports ban. His compassionate comments were welcome, as I also struggle with my own feelings about what is right and fair in sports competition. Maybe the real problem is that we’ve overvalued sports to the detriment of our humanity.
Drill baby drill. What’s stopping you? There are over 9,000 unused approved drill permits across the nation including 543 unused permits in Colorado. It is oil companies that have no intention of increasing production. Why should they? They are more concerned about their cash flow and capital returns for investors than they are about what consumers pay at the pump. They love it when the price of a barrel of oil is high. It’s capitalism. Stop blaming Biden for what he does not control. Drill away, what’s stopping you?
I would like to thank the Sheriff’s Department for responding to illegal fireworks twice in the Fruitvale area recently. Some might think this is a trivial call, but it’s not to those who are sick, work the graveyard shift, are PTSD survivors and to all the scared pets.