How absolutely embarrassing to have our congresswoman represent us at the State of the Union address and act like a deranged teenager! I don’t care who is president. Our elected officials should respect that office. Boebert has proven time and time again that she is only interested in optics and not in working to get things done.
The Taliban won when Trump gave them a seat at the table, then he compounded their victory with his botched-up exit plan. Too bad Boebert can’t do her homework, even when she’s getting paid for it. Heckling Joe Biden was just another ill-informed publicity stunt.
It is time for Lauren Boebert to go. Her childish and sophomoric behavior during the State of the Union address is just unacceptable. While you may not agree with who holds the office, a degree of respect is due the office, and heckling the president during that presentation is not it. If you want to make comments after the speech, that is certainly your right, but demonstrations during are rude, ignorant and unprofessional. We expect better of our elected officials and, unfortunately, you are just not up to the task. You need to go back to your little cafe in Rifle where you can be queen for a day and get all the attention you want. Out here in the real world, we’re tired of it.
The 3rd Congress- ional District deserves so much better! After her outburst during the State of the Union speech, I am so ashamed that Lauren Boebert is in Washington to represent me. The election can’t come soon enough.
Lauren Boebert’s behavior at the State of the Union speech by the president was an embarrassment. At a time when the president speaks to the world regarding an unprecedented crisis in Europe, she decides it is a good time to hurl insults like a drunk teenager. Boebert is unfit to hold office.
I would hope Lauren Boebert is ashamed of her childish, unprofessional and moreover, completely unacceptable behavior as my representative at the State of the Union address, but I highly doubt that to be true. Watching her and her buddy from Georgia was like watching bullies in school that should have been separated by a teacher. To be clear, I am a registered conservative leaning independent voter and I can tell you with 100% certainty, I will be definitely voting in the Republican primary for the sole reason of voting against Lauren Boebert. Come on Mesa County, we can do better than this. Our current representative is obviously and wholly unqualified to represent the best interests of any rational voter in the district.
You may not like Tina Peters or her behavior, but she was targeted by Jena Griswold. The county commissioners, the reckless law enforcement, all media and the DA’s office continue to tar and feather this woman in order to destroy her. Incidentally, Griswold has two more Republican county clerks under her investigation. Motive?
So the city has purchased the recycling operation down by the Broadway bridge. You can bet your bottom dollar that the fees for curbside pickup will increase and it probably will start charging to drop off items. This is what happened in our neighborhood when the city took over the trash pickup and kicked out the private hauler. Trash pickup fees increased well above the private hauler.
Paying our District 51 school superintendent 20% under comparable market salaries does not result in our 1,200 teachers earning more and certainly doesn’t help us attract and keep top leadership talent. Sacrificing one salary for others is not a well thought compensation plan.
I wonder how long the my way or the highway strong-arm approach to governing currently being used by the District 51 School Board is going to work? If the issues with legal representation or the contract negotiations with Dr. Hill are any indication, it’s probably safe to say that none of the newly elected members have any intention of living up to the campaign promises they made about transparency.
I can think of few things more extreme than the progressive woke ideology of the Democratic Party, yet with traditional hypocrisy Democrat “leaders” decry “extremism.” Like everything else they do, it’s just propaganda to justify their current attempt at power and control.
It’s so reassuring to see the tremendous support of individuals taking a stance for a civil discourse. On the plus side, it’s a great start. For the extremists, they only see it as “we now know where you live.”