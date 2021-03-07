Palisade has made great strides in recent years to become a quaint tourist town that draws people from all over the country. Do we really want the first thing people see when they drive up to be a pot shop?
Of the 78 or 79 organs in the human body, five are considered vital for survival, the heart, brain, kidneys, liver and lungs. We have evolved and now it seems we can add a sixth, the smart phone!
Kudos to all the volunteers this year at the two locations in Grand Junction who are helping many of us file our taxes. You all are truly appreciated during this trying time. Also, thanks to Wells Fargo for making space with special COVID-19 restrictions as many communities have cancelled this service because of the pandemic.
More than half of all of the property tax in Mesa County goes to School District 51, and they want more?
I would like to be the first person to complain about open burning season this year. Oh the smoke, the smell, the health issues versus the I need to clear my fields and my irrigation ditches. Enjoy your fire, it’s only a matter of time before we get this archaic practice shut down.
Kudos to Mesa County Planning Department. In 2020 I built a small house with an additional dwelling unit in Grand Junction. My plan took weeks for approval and the fees (not water or sewer) were high. This year I am building a small house with an additional dwelling in the county and Mesa County Planning had me approved in four business days and my fees are zero! I’m trying to do what I can to address the “affordable housing” issue here while still making a profit. I’ll be searching for “county” dirt in the future.
Congratulations to girls high school bowling this weekend. Grand Junction placed 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th in the state tournament this weekend! Awesome job.
My property backs up to Matchett Park. I was cleaning up some leafs, twigs, branches (4 large trash bags) that had accumulated behind my fence. A couple of city workers, who were doing their jobs, stopped and offered to take the bags to the dumpster for me. Very generous and thoughtful. I did not catch their names, but a huge thanks to both for helping out.
According to the CDC and other renowned health agencies, there is not enough scientific data to know whether getting a COVID-19 vaccine will prevent you from spreading the virus to other people. The CDC also recommends continued wearing of masks after receiving COVID vaccinations. Likewise, a positive antibody test does not necessarily mean you are immune from getting infected again and subsequently passing it along to others.
The forum for City Council candidates hosted by Western Colorado Alliance this week was excellent. All candidates present had thoughtful comments, and were civil and respectful of each other. The forum was helpful and informative. Hopefully all candidates will attend the next forum on the economy, certainly a critical topic. Voters have a right to hear candidates views, goals and proposed solutions to problems facing the city. Hearing candidates speak in person makes a difference in understanding each candidate.
I want to thank the sweet lady at Walgreens in Clifton when my bag tore because you know those bags are so flimsy. She offered to help me numerous times and it was very appreciative, but I managed to get the things back in the bag. They were all light things because I always carry a tote bag with me which I leave in the car. Might have to start bringing it into the store because of situations like this, but she was very, very sweet to offer her help.
Once the vaccine has been given to all who want it, the county should eliminate the current restrictions on businesses and gatherings. Those who choose not to be vaccinated take responsibility for their choice and the risk that they take should not affect the rest of us.