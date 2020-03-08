READER SPOTLIGHT
My heartfelt thanks to the person who found and turned in my purse at Home Depot on Friday, Feb. 21. In the midst of all the complaints and griping, people like you are a real blessing.
For those eager to cure their ills using CBD products, please bear in mind that this product is just another medically unproven supplement. In other words, chances are CBD will not relieve your pain, anxiety, depression, insomnia or any other advertised claim to fame as a miracle remedy. I, personally, spent thousands of dollars and many months of taking CBD in hopes of relieving certain medical maladies with zero results. AKA snake oil. Consumer beware.
How about some shuffleboard courts where even wheelchair persons can play on.
The worst parking situation I have encountered is at St. Mary’s Hospital. I recently had an appointment at a medical office inside the hospital. I was part of a train of vehicles that circled through the parking lots and the parking garage and ended up parking on an already crowded side street. Now I have two reasons to choose Community: the parking situation and the hospital ratings.
Grand Junction will never be in the same category as other cities that are progressive. Another prefabricated tin shed instead of a “real building” at Las Colonias business park. Take a look at the Front Range or St. George, Utah, developments. This was our chance; now there are metal buildings at the cities’ much celebrated development. This was the city’s chance to protect the riverfront from an industrial look.
Getting a copy of your tax notice that you never received is a joke from the Treasurer’s office or Assessor’s office. They just blame each other.
Relative to the Orchard Mesa Pool, Glacier Ice Arena, proposed rec center, Avalon, amphitheater, Grand Junction Symphony, etc.: I would think it would be prudent to know the number of unique individuals who use/will use the facility/service before using taxpayer dollars. We all use roads and want police/firefighter availability, but it seems to take a tax increase to get those basic services actually funded. Comments like “everyone will use the rec center” are simply not true. How many unique individuals use the Fruita/Delta/Montrose rec centers now, compared to the population of those communities?
I don’t even know where the Orchard Mesa pool is — but I do know community. Community is necessary for a healthy environment where children, seniors, teens and families thrive and recreate and share space. Keep the pool for our community. Talk of spending millions on a walking bridge? This is the cheapest bridge you can have that bridges generations and good health.
I’m pretty sure my ballot is one of the ones just found in the election box as I always vote on Election Day and I put it in the box not collected. If I choose not to vote that’s one thing, but when the county doesn’t collect my ballot, that’s another thing. I just lost my vote. No apology or excuse is good enough. Is this how Trump got elected? Having counties all over the country not collect ballots. Almost 600 ballots is a lot, and I hope all people in that office are fired and new trustworthy people hired.
If the Mesa County Commissioners really wanted to serve the local citizenry, they could accept the same salary as Grand Junction City Council officials and donate the rest of their annual $93,000 salary to keep the Orchard Mesa swimming pool operational.
Can’t leave my dog Harvey home when I go shopping — barks constantly and the neighbors report him. Can’t take him with me because if it is too hot or cold in the car someone will call the police. Can’t afford kennel fees or the shipping charges so I can’t take him on vacation. Wait, I found the solution. Had him declared my comfort pet and he can annoy everyone for free and no one can do anything about it!
I noticed CMU is about to complete a 60-room motel on campus to train people in the service industry. The cost was just under $16 million. Why would the City Council want $170 million in a bond to rebuild Grand Junction High School and upgrade other schools? If you put this in the private sector, they could build 11 more buildings this size. Why, when government entities try to get something built, it’s ridiculously more than the private sector? Grand Junction High School should actually be put on the federal register. Repair! Don’t demolish and rebuild.
As our legislators grapple with the acute problem of Columbus Day instead of actually doing something to fix our roads, I wonder where all the extra taxes collected from Amazon and eBay are going?
After reading the story on how ballots were left in the ballot box, there can be only one conclusion for the Mesa County Clerk: She needs to go, and the sooner the better. Not being responsible enough to make sure all ballot boxes were accounted for and cleared is enough to warrant her firing, but blaming someone else goes to a whole higher level of not being qualified to do the job. Iowa is not the only state that has credibility issues. Now it is in our backyard. God help us in this upcoming 2020 election.
Grand Junction doesn’t have a parking problem. Mesa County drivers have a walking problem.
It looks like Walmart is promoting online shopping since half of their shelves are always empty. It’s been that way for quite a few months. What’s up with that?
The Westminster dog show should be determined by voting, like these talent shows. That would increase ratings and you wouldn’t have a poodle beating a golden retriever.
What an amazing job the staff is doing at John McConnell science center. The elementary science fair was so well-planned and done. Thanks for quality oversight of the center. It directly benefits children and the community.