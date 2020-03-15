READER SPOTLIGHT
OK voters, imagine you’ve gone back in time to your elementary classroom and the school has a self-destruct mechanism. Would you want the activation switch in the hands of the hot-headed playground bully? Hmm... have we outgrown our instincts?
In response to the “queuing theory” letter in a recent edition: this letter has reinforced my opinion that Grand Junction drivers cannot read or distinguish common symbols or signs, such as “stop,” red vs. green, 35 mph or merge. That must be why there was such a mess that day. Perhaps our non-existent traffic department could help control these issues instead of building those round things. Oh, I forgot, those round things solve all of these problems, right?
If School District 51 cannot provide us with reliable information on the Orchard Mesa pool, how can we trust them when they want $150 million for Grand Junction High School?
OMG, can the School District 51 leadership ever get their story right? Now they’re backing off on the lie about having to divest or demolish Orchard Mesa pool. Who wants to vote for bond money out of your pocket? Not me.
Just a friendly reminder that the Grand Valley still has the CMU pool and the Fruita Rec Center pool for indoor swimming needs. They both have public swimming, activities, do swim lessons and more! People act like the only indoor pool on the entire Western Slope is closing, and that isn’t the case. This town can be like a little kid who has plenty of toys, but when parents want to toss the grungy broken one, the child throws a fit.
When are we as taxpayers going to demand that the city of Grand Junction stop wasting our tax dollars to maintain Whitman Park? It no longer provides any type of recreational value or benefit to residents as it is permanently occupied by transients, beggars and druggies. The city should either redevelop this area for some other public use (like parking?) or the city should sell the park and make it available for commercial development. Whitman Park is a lost cause.
A few words to District 51, city of Grand Junction and Mesa County concerning the Orchard Mesa pool: do not “muddy the chlorinated waters” — listen to the people and do your job now.
While it’s tantalizing to think of having new/upgraded amenities at Stocker Stadium and Suplizio Field, the alarming point on which local taxpayers should focus is: “Annually, it costs the city around $740,000 in operating expenses for the facility with annual revenues of just under $220,000.”( Quoted from The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 12.) Do the math. Seems to me funding for improvements should be revenue generated by paying users and admission sales, not tax coffers, which already have too many hands in the till.
Thank you to Grand Mesa Medical Supply and Northeast Christian Church for donating a wheelchair so our son, Axel, could participate in the Lions Club parade. He broke his foot a couple weeks ago and was excited that he could play his flute in the parade! And, thanks to his friend Trigg for pushing him!
Downtown needs to be more consumer-friendly. Don’t charge for parking; fines don’t even cover the cost of enforcement. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, have businesses open. I can’t tell you the number of times we have gone and the business or restaurant was closed despite their posted online hours of operation. When do working individuals visit on the “weekends”?
Yes on Free Press Day! Naming a day after a person risks unknown issues — Free Press Day is universal. Thank you, Daily Sentinel, for being our local watchdog — really appreciate your focus on local affairs.
The airport is getting many renovations that have been needed for a very long time. I’m just hoping that with all the dust and such that the proper tests have been done for asbestos and other possible health-affecting chemicals.
There’s been a lot of feelings expressed about the Orchard Mesa pool and the ice rink, but no statistics on how many people use the facilities or how much money is generated. Can somebody fill in the blanks about use and costs so we can make informed decisions?
I attended the Harlem Wizards and Mesa View Middle School exhibition Friday evening. Due to the hard work and organization of Kim Knowles, Carmen Hale and a host of volunteers, this was an evening of pure fun and joy. The enthusiastic participation of the teachers, school personnel, parents and kids made this a spectacular event in that beautiful new middle school gym. The effort put into making this event a rousing success deserves a huge thank you to Kim, Carmen and all the volunteers.
The school district, by considering changing the date by which students have to be 5 years old to start kindergarten, is placing the almighty dollar before the needs of students. With the excessively high expectations placed on kindergarten-level children, it is totally inappropriate and hurtful to our youngest learners to try and accomplish those goals when they can be 4 years old well into the second quarter of the school year.
Thank you for printing the delightful story about Picasso, the “famous” wild stallion in the Sand Wash Basin Herd Management Area. It was a refreshing change from the numerous stories about politics, the pool, the ice rink, and so on.
Glade Park does not have a fire district and as a result, our fire insurance rates are astronomical, certainly higher than any taxes for a fire district. Insurance companies are taking advantage of us and we have to adjust. Time for Glade Park to catch up with the rest of Colorado.
Wow! Colorado Mesa University offering free classes to Russell Stover employees! That’s why we live here. Good people, good karma.
Even CDOT was smart enough to know that the $3 million pedestrian bridge was a colossal waste of money. Perhaps the city can now move along and find a project that will actually benefit the community.