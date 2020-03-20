I wish to thank the gentlemen who assisted me at the Galena roundabout. I had stopped my walker and sat down to drink some water and suddenly my walker self destructed with me on it! I hit the pavement and could not move. These neighborhood residents came to my aid. It's nice to know that there are still people who care!
Hey people, we are all in this together. Black, white, brown. Gay, trans, straight. Evangelical Christian, Muslim and Atheist. Rich and penniless. This crisis, as scary as it is, can be an opportunity to bring out the best that humanity has to offer. Pull together and make it happen!
I went to the Fruita City Market on Sunday around noon. With the Coronavirus pandemic, I expected few groceries on the shelves and I was right. I was looking for bottled water and the racks were empty but for four packs of bottled water. I grabbed one and was pleased to see a Value Card discounted item. During this time of fear, seeing a business not set on gouging prices is beautiful and refreshing.
Everything's gonna be just fine Grand Valley. Don't forget to go out
and enjoy life, too. Appreciate what this beautiful area has to offer.
What a great time to be outside!
Doesn’t coronavirus attack the respiratory system? Why are people allowed to purposely set fires when a pandemic respiratory infection is upon us?
Now is the time to enjoy our wonderful parks in Grand Junction. I took a walk yesterday in our newest Las Colonias Park. What a nice trail, winding around with the lake on one side and gravel filled with numerous piles of dog poop on the other. Come on people — clean up after your pets. The rest of us would appreciate it.
This is for all you spring breakers that seem to think if I'm going to die I'm going to have fun. When you get done having fun you go home to your parents and evidently they didn't teach you social responsibility growing up and stay away from my family. Since mostly young healthy people get sick but usually recover its moms dads and grandparents that are hit the hardest. I guess someone you care about has to suffer for anyone to figure stuff out.
I’m really disappointed in all the people who have hoarded items that everyone needs. This toilet paper shortage isn't so frightening. Remember when Sears catalogs were all we had? And the disappointment when they changed from soft paper to hard coated paper ?
On March 15 we woke up to a thick layer of yellowish dust (too thick to see through the front windshield). We live by Orchard Mesa Middle School. Wondering if anyone else experienced this or knows what it might have been? Washed right off.
I guess I don’t understand how we as a country are so backed up in testing but the demographics of who's reporting a positive case includes visibly sick people, and visibly healthy famous people. I keep hearing there is "criteria" before someone can get tested but it sounds like most of the famous people who have tested positive, including NBA players, who say they are "feeling fine." I'm pretty sure there are movie where rich, famous, and powerful people are getting tested as a precautionary measure for themselves just because of who they are. I don't like that one bit.
With 7,500 signatures on a petition to save the Orchard Mesa Pool, it's clear that the community places great value on the facility. Perhaps the community could conduct a fund-raising campaign to raise at least a portion of the money for repairs. If the 7,500 people who signed the petition would contribute $50 each that would raise $375,000. If the pool is saved, The city of Grand Junction and Mesa County need to ensure that sufficient funding is provided for not only daily and annual maintenance, but the capital repairs that will be needed again years down the road.
In this time of COVID 19 crisis we see major city mayors and governors updating their citizens on a daily basis of the status in their local community. Who is our voice and face of leadership in our local community that could provide direction and calm to our citizens. We have three mayors, different city councils, city managers, county commisssioners, who is the person we look to for leadership?
Every cloud has a silver lining. The virus' silver lining is that my adult children have been calling more frequently. And I don't think it's because of their inheritance. LOL
The largest contributor to the smoke is agricultural burns. Not to mention a bunch of out of control fires this spring have been from these same ag burns. When will the department of Health take a stand and shut down this practice once and for all?
I went to the Fruita City Market this morning in the pouring rain. I was number 30 in line 10 minutes before the store opened. The manager came out and gave us an uplifting update on the supplies. He first assured us there was plenty of toilet paper, which drew applause. He also encouraged us to adhere to the quantity limits and take care of each other. He assured us the supply chain hadn't been interrupted. It was comforting. The lack of information scares people, making us all anxious about the unknown. I do love living in Fruita.
Thank you once again to the Daily Sentinel for setting the record straight regarding all the false or misleading statements by "You Said It" writers regarding public works projects. It's bad enough on the national level with an administration that makes outrageous claims daily; let's try to keep it at least a little closer to the truth regarding our wonderful community of Grand Junction. Do some research before submitting an entry.
County Clerk Tina Peters must resign. Why is she in office? Because her party placed her on the ballot as a reward for party loyalty. Voters should focus on candidates with solid qualifications, NOT party labels. Do your election homework in 2020!
Big thanks to the Daily Sentinel for the work they do educating the local community on important issues that effect our community. I've lived in a lot of different cities, and per population, this newspaper has some of the most accurate, honest, and informative reporting of any paper out there. I know it will never be what some on the extreme ideological spectrum want, but I for one am very appreciative.