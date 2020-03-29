I’ve lived in Fruita for three years and I’m 75 years old. My husband and I went to our City Market this morning in the pouring rain. I was number 30 in line 10 minutes before the store opened. The manager came out and gave us a most uplifting update on the supplies in his store. He first assured us he had plenty of toilet paper, which drew applause from the group. But most importantly, he encouraged us to adhere to the quantity limits and take care of each other. He assured us it was getting better and better every day and his supply chain hadn’t been interrupted. Such an approach was certainly comforting.
I’m thinking the toilet paper and water hoarders really are as stupid as they look?
The stay-at-home order was put in place to protect people. Is there really any difference between young folks congregating on the beaches or old folks congregating on the pickleball courts? Both very selfish acts.
Hey people, we are all in this together. Black, white, brown. Gay, trans, straight. Evangelical Christian, Muslim and atheist. Rich and penniless. This crisis, as scary as it is, can be an opportunity to bring out the best that humanity has to offer. Pull together and make it happen!
Seriously, toilet paper and guns? That is what the public is investing their money in? Wow. You gonna shoot someone who tries to steal your Charmin?
Now is the time to enjoy our wonderful parks in Grand Junction. Took a walk yesterday in our newest Las Colonias Park. What a nice trail, winding around with the lake on one side and gravel filled with numerous piles of dog poop on the other. Come on people — clean up after your pets. The rest of us would appreciate it.
Dare I ask whether any of our political leaders who are shutting down businesses and events all over the country are losing their incomes too?
Here is a “blotter” post in the near future: Police investigated a forced entry into a house in the Ridges on Sunday morning. Entry was gained though a doggy door. Residents reported that the only thing taken of value was three packs of toilet paper. Residents are offering cash reward for any leads in the case.
I’m really disappointed in all the people who have hoarded items that everyone needs. This toilet paper shortage isn’t so frightening. Remember when Sears catalogs were all we had? And the disappointment when they changed from soft paper to hard-coated paper?
I guess I don’t understand how we as a country are so backed up in testing but the demographics of who’s reporting a positive case includes visibly sick people and visibly healthy famous people. I keep hearing there are “criteria” before someone can get tested but it sounds like most of the famous people who have tested positive, including Kevin Durant and other NBA players, say they are “feeling fine.” I’m pretty sure there is a movie, or multiple movies, just like this where rich, famous and powerful people are getting tested as a precautionary measure for themselves just because of who they are. I don’t like that one bit.
If you let your kid go to Florida for spring break you should feel really proud right now.
In this time of COVID-19 crisis we see major city mayors and governors updating their citizens on a daily basis of the status in their local community. Who is our voice and face of leadership in our local community that could provide direction and calm to our citizen? We have three mayors, different city councils, city managers and county commissioners. Who is the person we look to for leadership?
Every cloud has a silver lining. The virus’s silver lining is that my adult children have been calling more frequently. And I don’t think it’s because of their inheritance.
Hollywood has to blame somebody! For the movie star elites to blame the president for the COVID-19 virus makes as much sense as the rest of us blaming Hollywood movies for the next California earthquake! And you wonder why most people quit paying $12-15 for the privilege of spending another $10-15 for a popcorn to watch most of these people!
The largest contributor to the smoke is agricultural burns. Not to mention a bunch of out-of-control fires this spring have been from these same ag burns. When will the Health Department take a stand and shut down this practice once and for all?
Thank you once again to The Daily Sentinel for setting the record straight regarding all the false or misleading statements by “You Said It” writers regarding public works projects. It’s bad enough on the national level with an administration that makes outrageous claims daily; let’s try to keep it at least a little closer to the truth regarding our wonderful community of Grand Junction. Do some research before submitting an entry!
County Clerk Tina Peters must resign. Why is she in office? Because her party placed her on the ballot as a reward for party loyalty. Voters should focus on candidates with solid qualifications, not party labels. Do your election homework in 2020!
Big thanks to The Daily Sentinel for the work they do educating the local community on important issues that affect our community. I’ve lived in a lot of different cities, and per population, this daily has some of the most accurate, honest, and informative reporting of any paper out there. I know it will never be what some on the extreme ideological spectrum want, but I for one am very appreciative.