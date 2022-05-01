To the kind person who relocated two of the “Three Amigos” ducks at Corn Lake, you have done a service for the two black ducks, but the remaining white duck is a sad sight. I understand you had difficulty catching it. I offer my services. I’ll put on waders, get a net, do whatever I can if you need assistance to capture and re-home the white one. Respond somehow with contact info and I can put in the time and effort if you can direct me how to capture the remaining white duck.
I can’t believe some people think we should add another venue an Lincoln Park. There already is a lot of use. There is the football and baseball fields, the pool, the golf course and The Barn! Where would an activity center be placed? There are times the parking lot is not big enough and there is overflow into the neighborhood. Matchett Park has plenty of space.
The Friday Sentinel showed an elementary class learning how to conserve water. This is good, however a lot of my neighbors should have to attend the same class. Irrigation on timers that run for an hour seven days a week even when raining is a total waste. Time to start doubling or tripling their cost or doing away with the timer would be a great start.
Two recent articles on the same front page caught my attention. One discussed all the new housing developments being built in Grand Junction. The other concerned the ongoing shortage of water in the Southwest. Anyone see a connection?
According to last Sunday’s Sentinel’s Real Estate Weekly, another “New subdivision near Fruita brings large lots to the market,” but still no articles about another grocery store.
I was disgusted to discover vandalism to a mature tree in Longs Family Park. The tree was girdled and doomed. It grows (grew) adjacent to the skate park. This is not the first time this lovely park has been vandalized. Please, little barbarian(s), kill trees in your own yard and leave our public parks alone.
I was sad to see CDOT cut down all the trees at the old First and Rood City Market. Every time I drive the parkway I wonder why they cut down so many trees along it. A neighbor of mine cut down a beautiful pine tree. What do people here have against trees?
It’s no surprise that a Democrat propaganda organ thinks that tax money ought to be spent making fat cats richer. Instead of waiving fees, the fees should probably be massively increased to cover the real cost of the “growth.” But anyone who expects either the city or the Sentinel to accurately report the real costs to the community for the proposed development are dreaming. It’s a shame that real journalism is dead, especially in Grand Junction.
Do people remember the secret meetings between Trump and Putin? Do they remember that Trump tried to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless Zelenskyy promised to investigate Hunter Biden? And do they remember Trump criticizing NATO and our NATO alliance while he was president? It is no surprise that Trump thinks Putin is a “great leader.”
Thanks to all the negative and biased reporting in this newspaper over the last two years regarding Rep. Lauren Boebert, we know more about her and where she stands than we ever knew about Sen. Michael Bennett who has been in office for 13 years, and a lot of voters approve. Can anyone remember any negative articles concerning our senator appearing in this paper in all that time? Me neither. But be assured the editorial staff and reporters will commence publishing gushing articles and columns about him and increase more negativity directed at Boebert as we near the November elections. There is little mystery as to whom the editorial board will endorse — the incumbent Senator and whoever runs against Lauren!
So our local Congresswoman was in attendance at the planning meetings for the January 6 insurrection. Many of us consider planning a scheme to overthrow a legitimate election to meet the definition of treason. It is time for “Little Annie Oakley” to holster her pistol and use words to attempt to explain her actions in her first few weeks of Congress.