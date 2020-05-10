If you want the economy to open, wear a mask. If you go to the store, wear a mask. I wear a mask to protect you. Can’t you have the same consideration for me? Your rights of freedom stop where you infect me. Just wear a mask!
I would like to give a big thank you to the Education Team at Grand Mesa Youth Services Center. During this uncertain time, you are the only school in the state that continues to go to work and provide face-to-face instruction and education to our community’s juvenile offenders. It takes special people to work with youth in the criminal justice system, let alone ensure that they are receiving a high-quality education. Thank you for your dedication and hard work every single day.
Thank you Daily Sentinel for helping to keep normalcy during this heartbreaking time. For continuing to work and provide us facts and news and fun, helpful articles. Reading the paper each day is a much-needed normalcy.
Let’s not forget about the public transit employees who are continuing to come to work and provide vital transportation for those in the community who still have to go to work, who need to get groceries or have medical appointments and don’t have other transportation options. Transit employees are front-line employees during this pandemic and don’t appear to be getting the recognition they deserve. Thank you Grand Valley Transit employees!
Is anyone else concerned that Mesa County has tested so few people that has a population of more than 150,000? Until more testing is done and more people wear masks in public spaces, it seems premature to loosen up the stay-at-home order.
A huge thank you to Fruita Monument High School and whomever placed yard signs in each senior’s yard. What a great way to let each know you are thinking of them and help brighten their day. The students at Fruita Monument High School attend the best school in the valley.
Last Friday, a parade of honking vehicles led by a firetruck and an emergency vehicle drove past my house on Tiara Drive. Each car was decorated with flowers and/or balloons and had a female driver with her name attached to the car and a big sign saying, “We Miss You!” Several cars displayed ‘Wingate School’ signs, but other schools may have been involved. I deduced that the cars’ sole occupants were teachers out showing their housebound students that they were not forgotten.
Golf is one of the most socially distancing activities one can do. Some have removed all rakes from sand traps, closed the restaurant/bar area except for takeout food orders, players are not allowed to remove the flags, one person per cart unless from the same family, canceled all tournaments and club activities, and the cart girl wears a mask and gloves while delivering refreshments. We will continue to safely play golf.
A huge thank you to the driver of the Subaru who paid for our lunch at Taco Bell on Saturday. My refrigerator is not working and can’t seem to get one with all that’s going on, so we’ve eaten a lot of fast food. So it was much appreciated!
Our fathers and grandfathers stormed the beaches at Normandy knowing many of them would be killed. Why are we now afraid to accept a tiny risk of death to save America and fully reopen the economy? Wear a mask if that makes you feel better but thank goodness we are not being asked to fight a real war.
What a lovely way to start the day reading your article about the two rescued dogs. This story began as a sad tragedy. Then, thanks to The Daily Sentinel’s reporting, turned it into a tale with a happy and heartwarming ending. Thank you for following the events and sharing this journey with your readers.
Mesa County has only done about 1,100 COVID-19 virus diagnostic tests with a population of about 150,000 people. Why is it taking so long to do adequate testing? You only find the disease unless you look for it with testing.
Remember the past, 50 years ago May 4, 1970 at Kent State. Four dead in Ohio.
Our health care providers, and our grocery and retail clerks, have to wear a mask. I am sure the virus is not a big joke to them like it is to you when they see your uncovered face. Stop and think about the risk to these workers who are only trying to do their jobs with the required masks they must wear in order to protect you.
Thank you to all who are considerate to others wearing masks in public and businesses. To those who don’t, grow up and learn respect.
Bananas and the arcade opened the week of May 4. If schools and playgrounds aren’t safe for kids, how is an arcade a clean safe environment? How is this following safer-at-home regulations?