The humpback chub playground sculpture is totally cool. BUT — if the city actually paid $369K as stated in the article, somebody needs to be fired for financial malfeasance. And this coming on the heels of a ballot issue requesting funds for a community recreational center. You can’t make this stuff up.

I want to give a big shout out to our Lower Valley Fire Department. I was having trouble with my smoke detectors that are hardwired and have a battery and they were kind enough to come and check them out and helped me decide what to do. I decided to replace all of them and they said when I got new ones they would come back and install them for me. I call this above and beyond and they were so kind and helpful. I want to give them a big thank you for helping this senior out. We have the best firefighters in the Lower Valley. Thank you, thank you!