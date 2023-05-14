The humpback chub playground sculpture is totally cool. BUT — if the city actually paid $369K as stated in the article, somebody needs to be fired for financial malfeasance. And this coming on the heels of a ballot issue requesting funds for a community recreational center. You can’t make this stuff up.
I want to give a big shout out to our Lower Valley Fire Department. I was having trouble with my smoke detectors that are hardwired and have a battery and they were kind enough to come and check them out and helped me decide what to do. I decided to replace all of them and they said when I got new ones they would come back and install them for me. I call this above and beyond and they were so kind and helpful. I want to give them a big thank you for helping this senior out. We have the best firefighters in the Lower Valley. Thank you, thank you!
Considering all the commentary from the national GOP about “fiscal responsibility,” now might be a good time to point out our local GOP that it would have been “fiscally responsible” to have recalled Tina Peters. Then we wouldn’t have had to pay: 1) her salary (while the courts required her to stay away from her office), 2) the massive court costs from her many related court cases and 3) the costs related to the fact that we have become a national laughingstock! (Who would want to move here, much less bring a business here?)
The school board’s statement of not participating or even attending negotiations is a very rigid and inflexible stance where much could be learned from the process. It appears iron-fisted! My education in K-12 grades and teaching at a university quickly demonstrated that teachers know far more about education than board members. This autocratic approach is demeaning and uncalled for. I wonder if the usual bloc voting of three members was responsible. If so, three members thinking alike may mean that none are thinking.
Imagine that you go to build your dream home and you contact three builders. Two of the builders are well-known in the community and have been in business for decades. They offer a warranty and guarantee not only when they will get the job done but that they will stay in budget and if they go over, they will pay for it. The other builder is new to the business, provides no warranty, won’t promise when they are done and if they go over their budget they just charge you more. All three give you a bid and the two known companies are within $10,000 of each other, the third is $200,000 less! Wouldn’t you ask yourself why? And how? Maybe we should ask that of our city staff when they say they can save the taxpayers hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars on projects that they have no expertise in completing.
“No lying, stealing or cheating.” That is a common mantra that parents teach their children as soon as they can reason. Real simple rules but broad enough to cover almost every bad behavior, and also very easy to understand. However, by the time our ex-clerk, Ms. Peters, moves through all her legal entanglements, she may well have violated all three of these tenets of good behavior. She was just fined for lying to a presiding judge in one case and may have stolen some property from her ex-husband once that case is fully adjudicated. The other cases remaining against her could very well be a combination of lying, cheating, and stealing. Tina Peters looks like a model for how not to act as an elected official.
In response to the Sentinel’s debt-limit sanity editorial, you fault Rep. Boebert for “sticking to her guns.” Well you all should recall that if the Republicans don’t stick to their guns, then all they get from the Democrats is empty promises to cut something in the future, but it never happens. So I say to Mrs. Boebert and the rest of the Republicans be like Churchill and never give up. Never, never, never.
I just got my new property tax evaluation which states my home value has increased by 50% in just one year. At this rate, in three years my home will be worth $1.25 million versus the less than $250,000 last year, and my property tax will be five times higher too! Sounds like highway robbery to this retiree living on a fixed income. Looks like by then I’ll have to be living in Whitman Park.
To reference that shark movie where the boat crew laments “We’re going to need a bigger boat,” expect our trash code enforcers to whistle a similar tune: “We’re going to need a bigger landfill.”
Why is it that the people who claim to be so proud of their family’s home country, never want to live there?
The “Geezer” column in Sunday’s paper was a breath of fresh air. I look forward to all that you write, knowing that someone is looking out for us. As a retired sailor, standing watch is critical to the well-being of the ship and all those aboard! Thank you, Gene
Thank you, Sentinel, for providing this valuable means of allowing our community to “say what’s on our minds!” It should be read as a part of every public entity board meeting along with a discussion of how to react to our suggestions!
Ask your neighbor, “Is the blood deep enough for you yet?” If not now, when will we get rid of the darn guns!
Thank you to the new owners of the racetrack on 1-70. They have removed the Lauren Boebert posters from their property facing I-70. Hopefully, they have initiated a policy of not allowing political advertising for any political party.
How much taxpayer money will the commissioners waste trying to drive out the county health director, who did an excellent job guiding the county through the COVID pandemic while the commissioners were MIA, in order to lay the groundwork for one of their own to take his job?
I just wanted to say thank you to the Grand Junction Police Department for reuniting me with the license plate from the front of my car which fell off in downtown Grand Junction. I can’t say it enough. I appreciate the dedicated members of our police department and thank them for all they do for us every day.
For the price of the humpback chub playground sculpture, the city could have purchased 10 tiny homes and actually done something proactive to address the affordable housing crisis. I hope the new City Council explores who was responsible for such a bonehead decision.
Does anyone else think Trump needs to expand his vocabulary? Are you, like me, tired of “witch hunt, disgrace, and nut job?” I also just shake my head when he says he had never seen nor met the person, because we all know it is just a lie.
It should be “illegal” to buy a semiautomatic gun in the United States of America! No one needs a gun like that period! It’s beyond comprehension why they are even sold. It’s too easy in our country to buy a weapon like that. STOP the killing of innocent people by stop selling semiautomatic guns!