We’ve always had affordable housing, it’s called a trailer. If the city really wants to support affordable housing, they should use Matchett farm and Burkey Park for manufactured housing.
Why aren’t we talking about how to encourage the restoration of the older housing stock that gives downtown its character? The city refrains from competing with other private sector businesses, but does nothing to protect those who own smaller, older properties. Sorry, but a downtown crammed with student housing, halfway houses, recovery programs, and rooming houses is also not going to attract market value housing. Here’s a thought: If our downtown had a rec center and other similar attractions, people would be eager to live nearby, and developers would be more willing to invest in increasing the housing stock. Redevelopment does not start with housing. People don’t choose where to live based on gift shops, bars and restaurants. The availability of goods and services and recreation are far more important.
Dear Mesa County Health Department, please, put the COVID outbreak data back on the initial page of the data dashboard. Who knew there was a current outbreak at Community Hospital, and a recently closed case at St. Mary’s? I stopped looking after that. Without easily obtainable data, a person might suspect that this pandemic is completely over, when that is not the case.
I agree that safety train whistles at crossings are very loud and can disrupt everyday life. However, who was there first? If the noise will bother you, why build there? Why build near an agricultural facility and then complain about the aromas?
Thumbs down to Mesa County compost facility for closing in the wind. Understandable at the landfill, but what are we to do with all of the green waste when you’re only open Wednesday through Saturday then closed those days, too? Spring=Wind + green waste. Figure out this equation.
I am not a builder or architect, but does it make sense to pay for a study of where we might build a community center from scratch, even if it means using up and disrupting existing crowded city park space. We have for sale Faith Heights Church, great location with existing 32,500 sq. ft. building with offices, day care space, an auditorium, plenty of parking area, 2.7 acres of valuable income-producing property plus another 6 acres suitable for development, all for only $12 million. Seems like a fitting use for a once mega-church to me. But, what do I know?
Given the unwavering loyalty of Bronco fans here and the dedication to recent sports infrastructure, I hear the Broncos new owners may demand a new stadium. So, I have every expectation of seeing a local ballot issue from our lap dog constituents to cough up money to support the billionaires’ need for a new Taj Mahal on the other side of the mountains.
How can we add humans to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service list, along with the gray wolves now considered an endangered species? It is illegal to kill, harm or harass gray wolves. Shouldn’t humans be allowed the same protection from their gun-totting predators who use them for target practice in malls, theaters or just passing in the streets?
Many scientists attribute our relentless winds to climate change and part of extreme weather events experienced throughout the country. I have heard several individuals who have lived on the Western Slope all their life say they have never seen the wind like this year. However, if you mention climate change, they don’t want to hear it and immediately change the subject. It is truly scary, and what kind of environment are we going to leave for future generations?
When is enough, enough? Rattlesnake Canyon advertised in Travel and Leisure; that will bring masses of pilgrims. Will there ever be enough growth in the valley to satisfy the Sentinel, the DDA, the chamber of commerce and the Realtors?
I love that a new housing manufacturing facility looks to find its home here. I love that maybe housing purchasing costs may be reachable by more people. I don’t love how our schools are aging out. I don’t love how development has no taxes/impact fees to build more housing to provide education for more children in the houses they are putting on every stamp of green we have left on the map. Our schools are tired — this is not a one-year plan — we have to be ready to educate the influx of families that will purchase here from far away toxic/tax burdened places like California. But not at the cost of education for our current kids. We have a commitment to those in our schools now.
Why would the DA allow a future felony criminal to gallivant around the country to spread the “Big Lie” and attend other conspiracy theory cult events? Let’s get on with it and fit these people with their orange suits!