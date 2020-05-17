Why scold people for being generous to those who can afford to pay for their own meals? Just remember, it is not your money. Rather than self-righteously instructing them to donate to someone actually in need, why not just take the money that you would have spent on the meal, and donate it to your favorite good cause? Maybe the funds can be used for the person next in line, or you can use your money to give the waitperson a huge tip. Why turn such a benign act into an offense?
As an employee at one of those golf courses, allow me to explain the COVID policies. Once the golfer has checked in at the pro shop, they are told to follow the CDC guidelines. We allow only one person per cart unless you live in the same household. What people do after they begin their game is up to them. Don’t blame the golf courses.
If your face mask keeps you safe, then if I don’t wear one it is none of your concern. Don’t worry about me. I’m good and you are safe. Everybody’s happy.
Congratulations to District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko, who was selected the administrator of the year by the Colorado High School Athletic Association! What a deserved honor! She has done an amazing job in this most difficult time for schools.
Please do not put art in the Fruita roundabouts. Let everyone see God’s handiwork in all directions.
A warning to the citizens of Mesa County: stop promoting growth and save your farmland. The food shortage will be here soon.
A question for Wednesday and Saturday markets this year — could it go back to Teller Arms so we can still have distance? There’s just no room at Cross Orchards. That would be a real problem-solver.
If you don’t wear a motorcycle helmet or wear a seat belt, it only puts you at risk, not me. However, not wearing a face mask during this pandemic causes me great concern because it puts me at risk. I’m over 65 and I’m in the “high risk” category should I contract COVID-19. You might think just stay at home. I’m retired and I have plenty of disposable income to support the economy, eat at local restaurants, and travel to recreate. Wear a face mask for your own future!
I will wear a mask! I will participate, I will be part of the solution. Personal rights exist only because the majority or most powerful allow them to. Would you question a physician who performed medical procedures without a mask and gloves? Masks work. That is why they are made.
I don’t get why everyone thinks testing is the answer. I could be tested for COVID-19 today and be negative and catch the virus tomorrow. So are we supposed to test everyone, every day? That just doesn’t make sense. Testing people for antibodies makes sense, but not for the virus.
I just got home from the grocery store and about 15% of the shoppers were wearing masks. People, the crisis of coronavirus is not over. You are wearing a mask to protect others, not yourself. I don’t like doing it any more than you do, but I care about you! Please care about me, too. If we don’t work together, this will never end. I wear a mask now so I don’t need to wear one later. Please join me.
Three weeks ago, my father passed away. He was 74 and had an unfair disease. The sad part was that he passed during COVID. We couldn’t be with him when he died. We had to stand outside a hospice window and hope he knew we were there. I’m sad that so many people choose not to wear masks and self-quarantine. People were serious about this three weeks ago, and why not now? Why did my dad have to die alone if it doesn’t matter anymore? Be kind and considerate of others’ struggles. This scenario might be yours one day.
Do not tell me to wear a mask. Tell me to stop at red lights. Tell me to pay my state, local and federal income taxes. Tell me to obey the speed limits. Tell me to drive slowly near schools. Tell me to be quiet in hospital zones. But just because my wearing a mask could possibly save someone else’s life, you want too much of me.