Instead of agonizing over the Central High School mascot, why not keep the “Warriors” and change the mascot to a Highlands warrior, a Trojan warrior, or a Mongol warrior? There have been many warriors of all ethnicities, not just Native Americans.
Changing Fourth and Fifth streets to two-way traffic is a bad idea. Right now everyone knows which way the traffic flows on each street and if it gets changed it will only make the streets more dangerous for pedestrians trying to watch for traffic moving both directions. The majority of the pedestrians I see in this area are the homeless transients and they just walk or ride right into traffic without a care. It will really make it bad for them and the motorists.
Ever wonder where all the added electric demand for electric cars, induction stoves, more home smart appliances etc. will come from? With no more coal, oil or gas we surely will not produce enough juice from wind or solar! Maybe we should all buy a generator but it too runs on fuel, not electricity.
To the Marine Vet driving a gray dodge caravan with the rear window sign that reads, “I hope something good happens to you today”...Thank you. What a wonderful way to touch peoples lives in a positive manner! Obviously, you are still serving our country!
If you agree to cancel Native American mascots, then you must agree to cancel thousands of job titles that start with Chief.
District 51: Just so you know, I voted against the improvements to Grand Junction High in the previous election. The high cost was not a factor. I voted no because you were trying to rehab buildings but were keeping them in the same location with its swampy soil, and I was sure that the improvements would not last long. Be on notice. I will not vote for a new high school, or gym improvements unless the school is moved to a location with good soil substrate. Does that school really have to be downtown?
Does anyone else find it troubling that we are being told about an inadequate water supply and yet there are dozens of subdivisions and apartment developments underway? What am I missing?
Grand Junction now features a variety of popular food trucks that people seek out for meals and snacks. Only one is allowed to patrol the streets playing irritating music, returning over and over in the course of an evening. I have never seen anyone flagging down the ice cream truck that has the privilege of interrupting the peace of our evening hours, but if it is an effective way to do business, then every other food truck should be permitted to do the same thing. Yes, some people feel nostalgic about it, but if any kind of vendor is going to be allowed to cruise my block, please make it one that offers tacos ... and better music.
I heard that women were ahead of men in getting vaccinated. Does that mean the men in our county are too afraid of needles to keep up? With all the big trucks I see driving around, I thought this place was full of tough guys, but I guess I was wrong.
Speeding is out of control in Mesa County and Grand Junction. Drivers have no respect for the speed limits or those of us that abide by them. I would love to see the cameras, that issue citations, be put into place. They would be such a huge money maker for our area. Something needs to be done.
Recently we were in Denver five days and 99.5% wore masks in King Soopers and many other indoor places. In the very large Park Meadows Mall we never saw a single person unmasked in or out of stores. Seem to be far more caring and protective than us. Six months ago we averaged in count about 10-15% unmasked here. Why?
Has anyone been to the local dump? What’s with the rough road? You practically need a 4 wheel drive to navigate it. Please level it out, you’re not that lazy are you? Plus, maybe early morning hours use a water truck to water the road and trash piles a little so it’s not so dusty there. Thanks in advance.
It’s okay if you don’t wear a mask. It’s not okay if a sign on a local business store tells you Mask Required, and wearing a naked face, you go in anyway. If I’m wearing a mask and you look at me with derision, it’s not okay. Freedom of choice? Yep, it is mine as well. I have the option to protect myself and my loved ones from an agonizing germicidal death.
Am I the only one unhappy with CMU’s decision to not require all students to have been vaccinated by the fall semester? CU, CSU, Ft. Lewis and others will. We invite these students into our community to share life with us. The university has done great work getting vaccines to the underserved and testing for the virus. Now let’s be proactive on campus.
Thank you, Thank you, Thank you to the wonderful folks involved in the recent river cleanup! I’m sorry it was in such rough shape but as an additional thank you, we appreciate you pointing out that our stewardship of the river is lacking and that we as a community need to step it up! You folks are awesome!