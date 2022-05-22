I’m disappointed that the City Council is thinking about setting the city’s goals for providing affordable housing at less than the numbers their consultant recommended so they don’t look bad if the goals aren’t met. Setting low-ball goals sounds like the council is only willing to pay lip service to the problem and take action when it is convenient. The city’s goals should be equal to the identified needs, and we should strive to meet them. Setting challenging goals will focus attention on what is needed to result in action. Ultimately, if those goals aren’t met the council need not be embarrassed if there are good reasons why they were not.
No electric scooters in Grand Junction. We do not want to be a big city, nor a modern city. If people want more amenities, go live somewhere else.
Make your vote count! Mesa County’s next Congressional District 3 representative will basically be decided at the June 28 primary, so if you want to vote against political extremism, vote in the upcoming Republican primary by registering to vote or changing your party affiliation if necessary (by June 6) to Republican or unaffiliated at www.GoVoteColorado.gov and vote the Republican ballot.
Andrea Haitz can backpedal all she wants about the content of her personal social media accounts and her membership with Cindy Ficklin’s Facebook group, but the reality is, that’s who she is, who she has been and is now trying to cover up to make herself look good in the eyes of the community. She thinks we are all stupid and her “disclaimers” make everything right. It’s not and she’s not. I would love to see her gay and trans “friends” come to her defense and support her by saying that she is telling the truth in her support for people — including students — who are gay and trans. But I doubt that will happen because I doubt that is the case.
Thank you so much to the officer in an unmarked SUV for the help that I received when my vehicle just died in the middle of the road and would not start back up. Before he arrived, a few calls for help were made, but no live answers, only voice recordings. I was looking to be pulled out of traffic and for another driver to make my delivery. An officer named Jeff soon pulled up behind me. After I explained to him what I think the problem is and that my calls for help have not returned, to my surprise he willingly went to get expensive fuel. He told me a few things to ease my embarrassment, as my fellow workers watched. I couldn’t wait for my shift to be done. However, it turned out to be a good experience.
I drove a long way to the hardware store to have a lawn mower blade sharpened. It was going to take three days. A customer overheard us and said, “follow me and I’ll sharpen it for you, no charge.” We did. In times like these, this small gesture says so much. He was a little angel and left a bright spot in our day. Thank you.
After visiting Memorial Gardens for Mother’s Day, we found the condition of Memorial Gardens deplorable. Grass is dying, signs falling down, no maintenance at all. Why would anyone want to bury their loved ones in such a poorly managed cemetery? Very sad. Please start maintaining the last resting place for our loved ones.
Five years incarceration is an OK start for punishing the Loveland cop who deliberately brutalized a 73-year-old woman suffering from dementia, but honestly, it should have been a lot more time. Guess his new friends will have to ensure justice is served since the state of Colorado didn’t get the job done.
Abortion? Anyone who is sexually active and does not want a child should not “make” one! In this day and age there are numerous options for birth control — many at no cost. It’s not rocket science, folks.
If state governments can control women’s bodies by forcing them to bear unwanted children, can they also force the men who create these pregnancies to have vasectomies? Seems to me this would solve part of the problem.
I have noticed a pattern in trying to get a call back from any of my legislators. I swear the legislative staff looks me up on their donor database first to decide whether it’s worth their time and effort to address my concern. My alternative is to ride shotgun with the beverage cart lady so that I can intercept my legislator at his/her next tee box.