It’s true that universal, affordable COVID-19 testing that provides quick and reliable results can bring back the economy safely. It is not realistic to expect that to happen anytime soon. More emphasis needs to be put on use of social distancing and masks when people have to be in closer contact, especially indoors, for work and recreation as soon as feasible. If everyone could accept those facts the economy could recover as best and as safely as it can.
An increasing problem for government at all levels is the ever widening number of lemmings who don’t want to act like lemmings but to think for themselves and their futures instead.
So, Colorado Mesa plans to bring thousands of young people from all over the state and country, including places severely affected by COVID-19, back to Grand Junction this fall. Yes, they will close down again if cases spike, but the damage will have been done, and they will be sending potentially and actually infected people back to places that may not have high levels of infection. Unfortunately, the right time to reopen cannot be determined by any calendar or schedule. It will only be reasonable when there is a vaccine or effective treatment for COVID-19.
I am not a restaurant owner, but I know a few. In this time of mandated limited capacity, restaurants are struggling. If you make a reservation please show up or be considerate and cancel allowing enough time for another patron. Your table is being reserved whether you show or not. Also restaurant owners have made extraordinary accommodations to better serve you under the CDC regulations. These hardworking owners and their employees need your support or they will not survive.
Thank you, Dr. Sirko for your leadership. If you are guilty of anything, it is being too honest and transparent! Those who know you know when you make decisions, you are always thinking of our students first. You have been working on giving our seniors an honorable ceremony for a long time now and you have said that you won’t be able to rest until these graduates get the recognition they so deserve. D51 and this community are lucky to have you lead this district.
One of the things I like about the Western Slope is the abundance of public art. I think it would be a fitting tribute to the medical professionals who have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic to commission and install in the center of the Redlands roundabout a statue commemorating their service to our community.
Recently the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission banned kill hunting contests. I have always felt these contests were cruel, unethical, and unnecessary and that they are a blemish on Colorado’s reputation. I applaud the CPW commission for banning this barbaric form of hunting in Colorado!
Grocery shoppers at City Market at 12th & Patterson — there are arrows on the floor at the end of each aisle pointing one way, also telling you to stop because you are going the wrong way. I look at it this way, I’m getting my daily walk at the grocery store aisles following the directions. If I can do that, so can you.
Wear your mask going into any grocery, retail, restaurant. My 30-year-old daughter is a lieutenant JG in the Navy. She went on deployment at the beginning of September, mostly in the Middle East. When her ship came back to Jacksonville/Mayport, Florida, they couldn’t end their deployment because the Florida people didn’t practice social distancing, etc. and there was not a healthy crew to replace them. Now they are in the Caribbean doing drug patrol. She was supposed to be home in mid-April. She’s missing her husband, and her grandmother died while she was away. Please wear your mask! She is proudly serving our country.
Thank you, District 51, for making the difficult decision to shut down graduations and offer an alternative. It was a tough choice, but that’s the kind of choices good leaders make — without blaming anybody. Whether the citizens of Mesa County “choose” to believe the germ theory of disease, during a pandemic, public events result in sick people. If an outbreak did occur, I don’t want my kid getting sick, even though I’m certain disappointed parents would seek damages against the district for negligence. Time for the parents to show some fortitude, grow up, and get over it.
Kudos to the Mesa County restaurants that are protecting our community by following the requirement that guests wear face coverings when not seated at their tables. I feel assured that if they care enough to follow this requirement then they are probably also sanitizing that menu before they hand it to me and that they also are following proper procedures behind the scenes in the kitchen.
I just looked at the poll regarding “What I most look forward to with COVID-19 restrictions starting to ease.” You should have had as one of your options “Not going to change a thing and will continue to stay safer at home” since I believe lifting restrictions is premature and that Mesa County may regret lifting restrictions so soon.
