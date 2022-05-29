Respect life, at least until it’s a walking, talking, laughing, crying, little individual, then it’s under-educated, under-fed, under-appreciated. No respect.
Why is it the Supreme Court wants to ban a woman’s right to an abortion, but they won’t consider stricter gun laws. In an abortion the argument is you’re killing a life. We see these 21 people who were murdered in the latest school shooting. They have rights to go to school without some nut being able to purchase a gun. Who is standing up for our children’s right to life? Not the “Don’t Step On My Rights” fighters. Make your argument with the parents who are planning funerals for their children, who had a right to live.
The latest mass shooting that resulted in the death of children is a great example of the hypocrisy of the Republican Party. They adamantly oppose abortion, but refuse to consider any gun legislation that will protect those children after birth.
I read about the school shooting in Texas. It is a tragedy beyond words. It’s a shame that we can’t seem to do anything in this country to prevent mass murder by crazy people with assault weapons.
I find it terribly ironic and horrific that Texas is hosting the NRA convention a couple of days after 18 children were murdered by gunfire a few miles away.
According to CBS News, 276 children were shot in Chicago in 2021. I don’t recall seeing this on The Sentinel front page or addressed in an editorial. Why is that?
It’s so nice of Gov. Polis and several Front Range companies to decide how much and what kind of new housing we need in Grand Junction. And I suppose they will also be in charge of finding and providing all the water we will need to support this new construction. And then I’m sure we can just send them the bill for all the costs associated with all these new people moving to the valley — more crime, more traffic, more impacts on infrastructure. The City Council and county commissioners need to wake up to the negative impacts all this explosive growth is having on the quality of life for those of us that already live here. I’m not holding my breath. We need to just keep telling ourselves it creates jobs and it’s good for the economy (yes, that’s sarcasm).
Gov. Polis seems to have more compassion and care for the wild horses in Colorado than he does for unborn babies. His support for abortion is not compassionate and shows his disregard for human life. All human life is sacred and should be cherished. Just as the wild horse lovers are dismayed that people aren’t adopting the horses, we should should be ecstatic that people are waiting with open arms and are willing to adopt born human babies. Gov. Polis, a nation that kills its own children is a nation without hope. Wake up people, stop the killing of the most innocent among us.
I just read about the name change for yet another school mascot. Thunderbirds? Really? Has anyone talked to a native of the area to ask if that is offensive? Colorado you are losing it — your minds and our heritage. Ever since the left has infiltrated our once beautiful state, it has been downhill. Next, they will want to change the name of the Thunderbird on the side of the Grand Mesa. Speaking of offensive names, what about Negro canyon in Delta. Has anyone talked with the local Hispanic community about this? It is a Spanish name for black, but thanks again from the left who think it is best for all of us.
What does it cost, approximately, per yard, or per mile to add “bike lanes” to our “farm to market” roads? Why are taxpayers subsidizing developers?
As the Tina Peter’s political signs go up in Mesa County, it can only be concluded that the valley’s Trump supporters have no problem with the laws she has broken, nor do they care about the endless cost of taxpayer dollars being spent. From the beginning, I felt that many of the valley’s Trumpers had no problem with what she did and what she continues to do. She has been enabled by those in power, a recall was the obvious, but as we now see too many were on board for that to happen.
Our current dilemma is really simple, Trump lost the 2020 election and then he lied about election fraud. There wasn’t any fraud. All the people who wanted to make Trump happy and all the media outlets that decided it was in their interest to lie along with him, chimed in and convinced about a third of Americans that the lie was true. That parade is all over, except cleaning up after the elephants, but we still have maybe a quarter of our fellow citizens who do not trust the electoral process. It is time they studied the facts and stopped the lie. We have the best and safest electoral system in the world, without a doubt.