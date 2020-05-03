If you look at airport funding, you will see one thread that winds through those highly reimbursed airports. That thread is the resort airports that service the rich and famous. Both congressional parties made sure they and their One Percenter friends were taken care of. Rifle’s airport got almost enough to pay one maintenance worker. Rifle’s airport is where wildland firefighters are based out of. This airport will play a critical role in protecting those One Percenters’ second homes. Food banks are running low and people can’t pay their bills. But hey, the Lear jets can be assured good access for their clients.
A few days ago I was in Pet Smart. All the employees had face masks on. How many customers had masks on? One — me. And then I was told they can’t keep sanitizer to wipe off the carts because people steal it. And they steal toilet paper from the bathroom. What is wrong with you people? Have you no sense of decency?
Please support our local bookstores — new and used. They are important and we want them to make it through these trying times. Get some nice takeout food and settle in with a good book.
Over a recent weekend, my hearing aid croaked. I had a very difficult time locating someone who would/could attempt a repair. Pam Kreps at Pinnacle Hearing Aid Center generously made a temporary repair, and then a permanent fix a few days later. Well done and much appreciated.
If you don’t absolutely need your stimulus check, please help the restaurants downtown and get some takeout. Stay away from chain drive-thrus as they will make it when this is over. Keep our unique downtown alive.
During my brief trip to mail a package and buy grocery items yesterday I saw maybe one in five people wearing masks in public. I am frustrated when I see people posting about the loss of their personal freedoms. You are correct. No one can make you wear a mask, wash your hands or stay home. How sad that you feel your right to do as you please is more important than the lives of other Grand Junction residents.
With all the reports in the media about the struggles of small businesses applying for the Payroll Protection Plan (PPP), and their lack of success, I want to laud Home Loan State Bank. I applied, got excellent communications back, and received funding within one week. They went out of their way to be of service. I chose them because they are locally owned and active in the community. Buy local. Support local. Do not send your dollars out of town. Support those who support us.
Please, let’s have two cable companies in Grand Junction so we can have some competition. Could you please ask them why we have reruns for years and years. Why are we still having Christmas in April, and it will keep going all year? Please help us.
I recently decided to leave my house to golf with a friend who said golf was “safe.” For those who are worried about gatherings of hikers at trail heads, take a look at a golf course. Many high-risk retired gentlemen milling around, shoulder-to-shoulder, indoors and outdoors with not one mask in sight, and no respect for social distancing. Why are golf courses allowed to remain open if they can’t agree to be more careful?
Thank you! There are so many people in the community to say thank you to I don’t know where to begin. Thank you to all those who stay home — all the teachers and academic leaders — all the workers in the grocery stores and other businesses … the list goes on and on. Thank you to the families with members who are out on the front line each and every day. There is a reason Mesa County has so few COVID-19 cases. I believe it is because everyone is doing their part to keep themselves and their neighbors safe. Thank you!
Decorate the Fruita I-70 roundabout? Have you driven the Rifle double roundabout? There is so much decoration, you can hardly see the other autos. Many people have a hard time navigating the double roundabouts without additional distractions.
Only 800 COVID-19 tests have been done in Mesa County with a population of 154,000 people. It is quite obvious that not enough testing is being done to track and control the spread of the novel coronavirus. Is this due to the critical supply shortages of testing material, and why?
One of the pleasant surprises brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic is our ability to continue the education process. We have shown that we can now electronically educate all of the high school students in the Grand Valley using the best web-based curriculum programs available in the country for far less than $100 million for a new high school.
The people who think they don’t want to wear face masks should understand that your freedom ends when it infringes on someone else’s freedom. Think about that.
Thanks to the person who paid for my takeout food order. It was a nice gesture. However, because I was at the restaurant picking up food, I also have the means to pay. Your money has been paid forward to the Food Bank of the Rockies, where it will actually help someone in need.