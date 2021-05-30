To the two ladies who bought me flowers at the neighborhood Wal-Mart on May 19, you had no way of knowing that I recently lost a grandson to cancer and have been feeling pretty broke. God bless you both.
As a physician, I believe the doctor’s letter this week was spot on. Unfortunately, she did not say that with the current leadership at Mesa County and the city of Grand Junction, things will not change in our valley in regards to COVID illnesses and deaths. They are not concerned enough about our health, only our dollars. Only the governor has enough wits about him to step in and stop this insanity. How proud we must be, Mesa County, to be one of the worst counties in the state for vaccination!
If you’re going to fly an American flag, do it right or take it down. Please read the Flag Code if you don’t know how or ask a veteran at your neighborhood VFW or American Legion Post.
How much longer do we have to hear Joe Namath do his Medicare commercial? I am so tired of his voice.
How about this truce if you’re adamant about not getting vaccinated and not wearing a mask. I will wear my mask and you will identify yourself with your tinfoil hat. This way, we can always go in opposite directions.
The incentive to return to work for those that are able to work but are choosing not to do so should be to cut them off from the very incentive that is paralyzing their ethics and sense of pride in providing for themselves and their loved ones without taking financial assistance. These programs were set up to help people in need and when that need turns to not wanting to work, they should be paid nothing unless they earn it by working.
Mesa County lags behind the rest of Colorado and the nation as a whole in regard to COVID vaccinations, and a Mesa County child has just died from the disease. The silence is deafening from our county “leaders.”
I didn’t have an answer to my grandkid’s question as to why there are these charity runs that raise money for health, wellness, domestic abuse, mental health and addiction issues, but always seem to end up converging at some local pub to drink till closing.
We can’t believe all the vehicles that drive around with expired temporary license plates. In the last year, we have seen at least 50 with plates that have expired from a couple weeks to over a year. Hard telling how many there are with expired tags on permanent plates.