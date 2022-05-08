Wow, let’s move the horses from the Douglas Pass area because they might die if there is not enough food or water. What to do? Oh, move them to Canon City, fence them in and watch them die there. If I was a horse, I would rather die free than caged up like a zoo animal.
The horses living on BLM land are not wild. There are no wild horses left in the world. These horses are offspring from feral horses. Just like the cat that digs up your garden. The horses are not wild.
Do as I say, not as I do is the city’s motto. They are the worst when it comes to wasting water. They water when it rains, they water sidewalks and dirt instead of grass. Why in the world does the driving range on the city golf courses need to be watered twice a day? That grass does not need to be as green as the main course. Such waste and they tell us to conserve.
While I often do not agree with council member Dennis Simpson, I appreciate his informative editorial in the Sunday paper. I, too, would like to see more accountability and transparency from our City Council. My local park, Wingate Park, is a mess. Weeds everywhere. Trees, grass and shrubs dying from neglect. Who is responsible for this lack of maintenance? Is it a budget problem and our parks are not receiving the funding they need? Is it a manpower problem? Our city manager needs to explain!
It’s time for the Legislature to require all new apartments to have charging stations for electric vehicles.
We’ve all felt the thrill of a roller- coaster at some time in our lives. Well, if you wish to relive that, just drive on the Riverside Parkway overpass that goes over Fifth street! You can pretend you are slaloming as you dodge deep potholes on the overpass, and farther down the parkway the deep sewer manholes that are unevenly spaced on the right or left of the outside lane, it keeps you guessing which side they’re on. Then you can go get your car realigned.
Synchronizing the streetlights reduces pollution and traffic congestion. So why doesn’t Grand Junction do this? It’s a common practice. It also helps the wallet.
Does anyone else get sick and tired of hearing those Medicare commercials with Joe Namath, Jimmy Walker or George Foreman? We hit the mute button or change channels. They probably don’t even have Medicare.
If you drive from Clifton, or points east, to the Horizon Drive exit in Grand Junction, it is hard to miss the fact that someone really wants you to believe they stand for “Freedom.” Over a dozen repeated signs on the north side of I-70 make that assertion. Don’t believe it. That candidate and her party really want to take your freedoms. They want to put the state between you and your doctor when you make medical decisions. To put it another way, they want the freedom to use the legal code to force you to live by their rules. Those people really just want to control you, not give you more “freedom.”
In all this talk of repealing Roe vs. Wade and making abortion illegal, why is the man never mentioned? How about this? For every woman denied an abortion, the person who impregnated her is required to get a vasectomy. Fair is fair.
Oh the hypocrisy! It’s my body, my choice when it comes to a vaccine, but not when it comes to abortion.
Will Lauren Boebert be including abortion rights as a freedom worth fighting for?
Everyone has a favorite Supreme Court decision. Mine is Dred Scott vs. Sanford. The decision was horribly wrong, a lot of people died, and yet it had an important wrinkle. In his decision, Chief Justice Tanner wrote that Scott could not be a whole citizen like everyone else, because then he could carry a gun like everyone else. Gun control prior to the 1920s was always about keeping guns away from “those people.” I guess it still is, the definition of “those people” has just changed.
In response to recent criticism in this column concerning negative ink in the Sentinel for Sen. Bennett versus Rep. Boebert, Bennett quietly goes about his job representing Colorado citizens with positive action. Boebert is an immature, loose-lipped cannon, never acting positively for her constituents.
So now we are going to have a Soviet style Minister of Truth? In our current society, truth is determined by observation, not dictates. Where will the gulags be built to house those whose observations are at odds with the views of the Minister?
How wonderful it is to be an unaffiliated voter in Colorado. No surprise that more and more are registering that way. I’m not anti-party... actually, yes, I am. The system’s broken.