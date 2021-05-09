Just because you can come up with a reason to not get the vaccine, that doesn’t validate your excuse as if you passed some quiz show contest answer. As in any typical questionnaire, you check the excuse box as “none of the above.”
Adults and children, when you are done wearing your mask, take them home and throw them away in the trash. I have picked up numerous masks that have been tossed on sidewalks and bushes near schools. Besides being trashy, they are hazardous to wildlife.
When I hear “Follow Your Flair,” I can only think of the limousine ridin’, jet flyin’, wheelin’ dealin’, kiss stealin’, 16-time champion of the world Ric Flair!
To the kind person who paid for our meals at Texas Roadhouse Sunday night, May 2. Thank you so very much. You did it in honor of Mother’s Day, but it meant much more to us than that. We were four generations honoring our late husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather’s birthday. We are truly grateful.
If there was a recent river cleanup project, where was it? When is the capsized aluminum boat (with a small outboard motor) near the Blue Heron ramp going to be removed? In three weeks, it has drifted from just below the ramp and has traveled underneath the Redlands Parkway bridge. If the river rises, it will be on its way once again.
With Grand Junction shoveling excess tax money into its coffers, isn’t it high time for our civic leaders to start repairing our teeth-chattering, run-down streets?
Voters approved 2A and 2B to fund “top priorities” as identified in the Parks and Rec master plan. Obviously, voters are excited about what we can accomplish in Grand Junction with these funds. Even though these funds will not start until 2022 and some of the identified priorities, like a Community Center, are not ready for implementation, it would be helpful to hear from the city its thoughts about use of these funds. Our new City Council has promised more transparency. This would be a great place to start and to include the community in the process.
Please get vaccinated to help protect our children who are too young to get the vaccine. They get sick, too. We don’t know the long-term effects of the virus on anyone, but there is mounting evidence that there will be adverse effects. I have a life-long disability due to contracting the measles prior to a vaccine being available. We have very safe and effective vaccines for COVID, so there is no excuse to keep spreading this deadly virus around. Every one of us has a responsibility to care for our neighbors. How about a new county motto: “Freedom to care?”
I believe I have a cure for the DDA’s problem with Fifth Street traffic speeding from the south on Highway 50. Get the police to issue citations, not warnings. When the speeders have a fine to pay and they hear from insurance that their insurance (if they have insurance) rates have risen, maybe it will slow them down, and Grand Junction will reap the benefits from the fines.
While the new Railyard apartments behind Walmart may be much needed, I can only imagine the massive gridlock when all those vehicles crowd onto the already poorly designed Rimrock Drive. And Crosby Avenue needs an upgrade now more than ever.
To the person who asked why we need wolves in western Colorado — gray wolves were native to Colorado before they were eradicated by the state in the 1940s. So to answer your question, they were native to Colorado, cattle are not and wolves help balance the ecosystem.