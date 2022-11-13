I dropped my ballot off and was amazed at how great the poll workers were. I’m disabled and the women were wonderful, especially because of the vicious threats and attacks on other election workers after the 2020 election. These people are living symbols of our democracy.

A great big congratulations to the Fruita high school marching band and all of the parents for their support. Fruita did an awesome show. I had the honor of being the motor coach driver, and these kids were polite, respectful and one of the best groups i have traveled with. They put on a fabulous show. Good job.