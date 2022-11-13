I dropped my ballot off and was amazed at how great the poll workers were. I’m disabled and the women were wonderful, especially because of the vicious threats and attacks on other election workers after the 2020 election. These people are living symbols of our democracy.
A great big congratulations to the Fruita high school marching band and all of the parents for their support. Fruita did an awesome show. I had the honor of being the motor coach driver, and these kids were polite, respectful and one of the best groups i have traveled with. They put on a fabulous show. Good job.
Baseball history in Grand Junction should be honored by the past. Mick Ritter should forget Jackalopes and bring back the original team, the Grand Junction Eagles.
Jackalopes? That’s the best we could do? As least in Douglas, Wyoming, home of the original mascot, they do have jack rabbits and antelopes and have, by legend, inter-species roaming the prairie. Our monument sheep must feel disrespected, and I don’t blame them if they migrate elsewhere.
Whitman Park has the best playground equipment for children, but is so unusable due to the homeless population. This is such a waste. Why can’t this equipment be moved to another park? The city park’s equipment in Paradise Hills is broken and cracked, which could be harmful to the children, and yet a great set is sitting unused.
I just don’t get it. The excessive speeding is out of control on our roads. Going 20 to 30 mph over the speed limits is ridiculous and dangerous. I would like our law enforcement agencies to come out and tell us why there is no traffic enforcement. I think we should know the truth. I commute 20 miles round-trip every day and never see any law enforcement vehicles, but the number of excessive speeders I see is overwhelming. Something needs to be done. Remind me again on what the safety tax was for.
I hope that after the recent election the City Council will finally get the message that people do not want our city overtaken by huge affordable housing complexes that are out of scale with our neighborhoods. The council doesn’t fully consider the effect of bringing hundreds of people, and even more cars, to areas that cannot accommodate them. The projects may be fine for the developers and construction contractors who seem to run things around here, but they disrupt our neighborhoods and damage our quality of life. We need more small five- to 10-unit complexes, duplexes or triplexes, single-family residences, and second small dwellings behind existing residences. Where is the city’s support for those? Why doesn’t the city provide incentives for restoring the older places that make our neighborhoods livable and appealing?
As a businessman in downtown Grand Junction that deals with the folks that most call bums, vagrants, etc., these are human beings just like you and I! How shameful for you to elevate yourself to a position that says “these people” don’t deserve to live within your sensitive eyesight. Those that look down their noses at them should be ashamed. No one wakes up in the morning and says I want to be homeless. Unless you have a solution, stop your whining and help out. In every community in every city and town across “this great country,” there is and always will be homeless issues, mainly because the root problem for many is mental illness. And if you worked with the city, you would know the police and all first responders and all the hospitals, do an awesome job of policing and caring for our homeless population, as do many of the volunteers throughout Grand Junction. If you don’t like it, move to where this issue doesn’t exist. Maybe Xanadu or Shangri-La La land.
Thank you to the Mesa County commissioners for not turning the recent TABOR tax refund into a political prop, unlike our governor has done with the state refund. The county, as well as the state, has simply returned to the taxpayers money that rightfully belonged to us in the first place.
To the person excusing the firing of the Colorado Wildlife director by saying you are just in the back of a crowded bus wanting to get out, you must have failed your U.S. history tests, assuming you were even in class. This is a common “dog whistle” where Black people were commanded to go to the back of the bus, empty or filled. The same with “whites-only” public toilets.