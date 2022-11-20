FYI, the speed limit in Grand Junction residential areas is 25 mph unless otherwise posted, not 45 to 50 mph on a weekly and sometimes daily basis. If a child gets injured, it’s on the city. You need to enforce the laws.

Time has come to stop changing the national clock. Consider this: Instead of national spring forward and fall back, have national summer and winter business hours. Businesses and other services can move their open/start time to an hour earlier in the summer and move their open/start time to an hour later in the winter. Permanent daylight savings time does not work in the winter. Standard time works year-round if business start times are adjusted accordingly. Leave the clock alone.