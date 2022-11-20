FYI, the speed limit in Grand Junction residential areas is 25 mph unless otherwise posted, not 45 to 50 mph on a weekly and sometimes daily basis. If a child gets injured, it’s on the city. You need to enforce the laws.
Time has come to stop changing the national clock. Consider this: Instead of national spring forward and fall back, have national summer and winter business hours. Businesses and other services can move their open/start time to an hour earlier in the summer and move their open/start time to an hour later in the winter. Permanent daylight savings time does not work in the winter. Standard time works year-round if business start times are adjusted accordingly. Leave the clock alone.
It looks like the long-term closure plan for Orchard Mesa Pool is coming to fruition. It took a while, but it’s finally happening. Coincidentally, the pool could close just before the vote for the new community center, assuming it reopens after the convenient boiler problems. Now the city can formally use the closure to pressure the Orchard Mesa residents into voting for the new community center on the other side of the city. While the city, county and District 51 fiddle, the community burns.
So now we have all this talk regarding the future of Orchard Mesa Pool: Do we keep it? Do we demolish it? We don’t have the money to repair it. We don’t want to pay for it any more. That wasn’t part of the original agreement. Why wasn’t deferred maintenance cost part of the annual budget? It needs major repairs. Just remember this chatter next spring, when the city of Grand Junction comes asking the taxpayers for a huge tax increase to build a multi-million dollar “community center.” Their track record on managing facilities like this is highly questionable, at best.
District 51 opting out of Orchard Mesa Pool obligation is not a surprise. Negative impact on students and local swimmers can become a golden gift. Build a new multi-lane pool with modern amenities at the soon-to- be rec center. Charge District 51 usage fees for swim teams and in-school lessons like most communities. It stops the cash cow of constant repairs that will only continue at the aging location. Kudos to the City Council for taking action, now use the opportunity to make a real difference to provide a quality solution to the ongoing money pit.
I’m frustrated that bureaucratic incompetence will lead to the closure of Grand Junction’s only year-round public pool. The Orchard Mesa Pool is an incredible resource for our community; from swim lessons and teams to therapy for veterans and elders, it benefits all ages and abilities. It’s embarrassing that a city the size of Grand Junction won’t have access to a year- round aquatics facility. It’s disingenuous for Mayor Stout to claim that this isn’t the city’s fault.
Now it’s a case of license profiling-gate. If I rent a local car to go out west, my first caution is to avoid any Californian plate. Seems the State Patrol will fabricate a way to pull you over, even if the kids and dog in the car are traumatized.
We have to change the way we report voting in so-called medical terms. First, at election night, we report that votes are trickling in. Now a week later, the reporters say that at the next hour there will be a massive voter dump. I think we wipe the slate clean and keep our verbiage above the belt in the next cycles.
I used to wonder but after this election, I now know. When crime runs rampant and remains unchecked, borders are open to human trafficking and drug smuggling, and leaders unable to think and speak clearly are elected, reality is too obvious to ignore any longer. We are living through the death of a once-great nation.
Does “sacred democracy” include posting detailed contact information publicly, notably party affiliation, about individual voters who have cast their ballots that were not accepted, but can still be cured for counting? Obviously, this is another form of election “rigging” in which the party with the largest political machinery has yet another attempt to tilt an election in their favor if necessary. Do free and fair elections include a press that does consistent defamation-style reporting on only certain candidates and will, for example, spend no effort in investigating claims of an individual openly bragging about illegally blackmailing the opposition candidate?
What does this tell you? Boebert lost her county 43.2% to Frisch’s 56.8%. Frisch won his county 79.2% to Boebert’s 20.8%. Maybe the people that know them best, where the candidates have lived, have a real idea what they are like... and not the ads in the media.