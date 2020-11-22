For those who helped with this month’s Dinner Church, we’d like to say thank you. Whether you gave supplies or wrote a check, help make meals or distribute them, you were part of an important message to our foster and adopted families. These families endure endless challenges of flexibility, uncertainty and government regulations. The matrix of different families can easily create relationship quagmires that are hard to solve. Building trust is an ongoing struggle. Help with a few meals can go a long way to let them know we care. Thank you for being part of something meaningful and special.
No in-person learning for high schools in D51, but they managed to eek one more football game in. No spectators allowed, but if you count up all the players, coaches, officials, and administration, you have well over 100 people. Where is the priority? Reading, writing and arithmetic? No, the priority is football!
Pomona, Redlands and other schools, please keep the positive cup messages. This is both creative and welcomed. A message from kids is powerful. The letter writer hasn’t looked at one of the cups, they are recyclable.
To the driver who hit a dog and drove on by Ruby Canyon Dental. You hit a service dog. A young lady is now devastated by her loss. Thank you to Banfield Pet Hospital for their help and to the many people stopping to give support. Slow down and show some compassion.
Remember last spring when people said we’d never get to 240,000 deaths from COVID. Well, we’re at 242,000 and counting and it’s only mid-November.
How would Santa Claus look with a mask on his face? It is time to summon all the artists in the area to submit the best drawing of the plump gentleman who brings joy to people all over the world.
A while back, a serious family emergency required intervention by the Grand Junction police. The skill and professionalism shown by the officers was simply amazing! The empathy shown on follow up visits was unexpected. We in this community are truly blessed to have such dedicated and professional officers. I wish that I could print my name and thank the officers personally. Just know that we think of you often and thank you so very much for everything you have done for our family and our community!
As back in 1915-18, we still do not know the difference between tolerance and stupidity. If my ideas differ from yours, we don’t have a discussion, you just hate me and my family. What a shame to see it come to this.
It’s been 3 weeks since I sent an inquiry with no response to the police department about traffic enforcement. Methinks the biggest capital expense in their budget aren’t those shiny new police cruisers, but an industrial size paper shredder.
Test senior care employees for COVID just like professional sports teams. It is sad that the most vulnerable citizens are isolated for their own good and yet are now sick and dying from the virus.
Another Veteran’s Day has come and gone. Thank you to all who have served our country. Many lives were lost in the history of this nation to protect freedoms that other countries wish they had. We must be vigilant to maintain the freedom that wars were fought for so that we do not lose our identity as a free nation. Let us not lose track of our national pride. Let’s come together to strengthen patriotism in the heart of this nation by being vigilant as to our patriotism toward this country. Renew your pride in America! May God Bless America!
Sunday I shopped at City Market at 12th and Patterson. I must have noticed close to a hundred shoppers and store workers as I walked up and down every aisle and without exception, every single one was wearing a mask. Many in last week’s You Said It claimed that they were fearful going into stores because so many people didn’t wear one. Where in the world were they shopping?