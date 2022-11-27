I would like to thank Sweet Adelines for the great program on Nov. 13. It was great to see a patriotic program, yet it was lighthearted and fun.
The Sentinel likes to describe the Orchard Mesa Pool as underused. What definition of underused does it use?
Here we go again! The three governmental entities (School District 51, city of Grand Junction and Mesa County) pushed the can down the road in 2019 when the community said no to closure of the Orchard Mesa Pool. In the past three years, no significant repairs or improvements. Now with another vote in April 2023 on a massive Grand Junction community center, the threat of closure is again on page one of the paper. Grand Junction voters, vote no on the new community center unless this issue is solved with new leadership and funding for Orchard Mesa Pool renovation. Come on leaders of District 51, city and county — stop playing the finger-pointing game. Listen to the community.
The city wants to build a rec center and increase our sales tax by .15%. Wow, think taxes are high enough. Why don’t they just invest in Orchard Mesa Pool? Think that funding would be better way to spend our money. Want a rec center? Fruita has a nice one that everyone could use. I thought cannabis money was supposed to be used for parks and such. I haven’t seen that money being used at all.
The Sunday article about replacing decorative grass was thought-provoking. Doesn’t grass keep Earth cooler? If it is all replaced with rock, will that make Earth hotter? People with yards full of rock are living on a rock pile, and it could make their homes hotter. Watering conservatively by using drip irrigation might be a better solution. It will keep Earth green and cooler.
You see lots and lots of new housing going up in Junction (some obviously designed by the Mad Hatter). Everyday in the Sentinel you hear from the climate change people. Yet, not one of these giant apartment buildings has any modification or additions to solar? Why is that?
Congratulations to Grand Junction for being sixth out of 10 cities in the U.S. for worst potholes. While we’re talking about bad roads, I was anxious to see the new and improved North Avenue. Much to my dismay, the areas that were bumpy before are still bumpy! How can that be? Maybe we need a new manager in that department who can get roads fixed correctly! At least get us out of the top 10 for potholes.
The Raiders outscored and defeated Denver twice this year. And they’re paying Russell Wilson forty-nine million a year for this?!
Thank you, Daily Sentinel for the new “Off the Clock” section. It makes it much easier to see what is happening in town. Definitely a win for Grand Junction.
Clearly half of this country is uninformed or seriously misinformed. The fault, the news media, print and over the air. The people will make good decisions if they’re given the correct information, but time and again the news is biased, and in many cases just not truthful. That’s not only my opinion, it bears it out in many surveys and polls that the press is not up for the job. Nobody is asking you to be special, just do your job fairly.
I can’t believe paper ballot voting here. It is almost the last of November and still counting votes? What in the heck is curing ballots? I thought there was a law that all ballots to be counted had to be in by 7 p.m. the day of the election. We’re becoming a nanny country. No responsibility.
Thank you Adam, Frisch! It almost worked. Please try again in ‘24.
Adam Frisch conceded his race with Lauren Boebert, even though the race was so close that a recount may be necessary. Hats off to Frisch for supporting our efficient election process and our fundamental governmental process of the peaceful transfer of power. As an election denier, would Boebert have done the same if she had lost? I’ll let you decide, but I have never observed this lady demonstrate any class or dignity.
Recently, Nancy Pelosi stepped down as Speaker of the House. Our representative Boebert said ”good riddance,” a real classy comment (appears pretty mean to me). You don’t have to be friends of Pelosi, but most professional people would respect her for her years of federal service.