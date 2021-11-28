A number of people and companies need to be thanked for their contributions and donations to make the Warren Barnes Memorial a reality. These are some of the organizations that contributed to the project: Tim Navin, Lyle Inman, Sparks Fly Studio, T.E. Metal Works, Recla-Metals, Western Precision Manufacturing, Pacific Steel and Recycling, Triple-S Steel, Hall Construction. Thank you for helping with this special project.
Now that Tina Peters has gotten the limelight she thinks that I am paying the bill. I’ve had enough. Look in the mirror Tina, and you’ll see what you see and you can like.
Let’s see, you can get fired if you don’t get vaccinated from your job by a business or hospital, but if you don’t get vaccinated you can still draw food stamps and all the other free perks. Isn’t this a great country?
Wow, Rep. Lauren Boebert votes against the infrastructure bill. I guess she does not want to see any monies coming to Mesa County for construction projects and good paying jobs. No surprise! What has she done to improve the lives of any of her constituents? For her $174,000 salary, the answer is nothing. Mesa County has one of the highest suicide rates in the state. What has she done to address that? Again, nothing. She may get reelected, certainly in a gerrymandered district, her chances are better. Lets hope Sol Sandoval, from Pueblo, will likely be her challenger.
How about a standing ovation for Maria, Taylor and Ben, whose team successfully brought the Avalon out of the COVID lockdown? Attending live concerts, dance performances and film festivals reminds me of the unifying role that arts and culture play. I have much more in common with my neighbors than with the divisive fringe groups on either side of the political spectrum.
Cheap labor means higher prices for products coming back to our shores. We need leaders who will encourage a return of products and industrial development made in America. The government does not create wealth by flooding the country with paper money that loses its value by the hour creating super inflation. The public should realize the United States is a mercantile colony under China and other countries in the world. Learn your geography by reading the labels of the products you purchase in your favorite store.
What will it take to get the Western Slope concerned regarding the future of the Colorado River? Recent Denver Post articles indicate that the proposed expansion of the Gross Reservoir, southwest of Boulder is good to go. For those who are not aware the proposed expansion raises the dam level 130 feet. The dam will be filled from the headwaters of the Colorado River through the Moffat Tunnel. When filled, it will provide water to about 800,000 people in Denver for about 1 year. Boulder County has settled their suit with Denver Water Board by agreeing to accept millions for the impact on residents adjacent to the dam along with bicycle awareness training for construction truck drivers. (So glade they got that cleared up.) The Colorado River is stressed enough with the impact of climate change without “the giant soda straw” from Denver impacting it more. Wake up western Colorado! This is important to our future.
Kudos to the students assisting with hot lunch program at D51 schools! How about further “outside the lunchbox” thinking by having some schools focus on hot entree, others on fruits and veggies while borrowing the Lunch Lizard van to help deliveries between locations? These hot lunches might be the only hot meal for some students. Work it out.
As Tina Peters’ legal troubles mount, let me guess who will be paying for all of this. If taxpayers are on the hook for any of it, we are the fools. She says she is representing her constituents who have “concerns” about the integrity of the election. I am one of those constituents and I have no concerns and don’t want to pay for her defense. When does the recall begin? Tina Peters should not be trusted with any elections of any kind. She has shown an ability to lie and cheat with impunity when an election does not go her way. She is especially unfit to conduct the 2022 mid-term election. A recall must begin.