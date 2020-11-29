Thank you to all of you who celebrated the holiday safely! Thank you for understanding this is not about sacrificing our personal freedoms but rather about the collective responsibility we have to protect our most vulnerable. You give me hope in humanity, you remind me there is a different way of being an American. Respect and civility must prevail.
Are you missing trips to amusement parks? Grand Junction has a solution! Just drive your car at the speed limit on North Avenue and 29 Road north of Patterson. Your head will hit the roof of your car when you fly over the bumps, and your stomach will feel like it’s bouncing out of your body when you hit the potholes! Keep a tight grip on the steering wheel, however, or your car may be thrown off the road. And it’s cheaper than going to the amusement park, until you have to get your car aligned or fixed.
When is this city, county and state start doing what Las Vegas does at casinos, refuse entry and service to anyone entering not wearing a mask? No mask, no service and enforce it so we can slow the spread in our community?
I had a flat tire at the Mesa Mall Monday evening, after a long day of work! A young guy came over and offered to change the tire for this old lady. How do you say ‘thank you’ for something that someone else thinks is a simple task, but really makes your day? It is nice in this day and age, to know that there are still people out there willing to help. So I wanted to thank you again. You’re a good man!
Enough with the cry to wear masks. Everywhere I go, everyone is complying! Maybe one here or there is not. Where are you shopping? Seems you should be able to find a safe place to shop. Let me know where they aren’t enforcing the mask rule and I’ll shop there while you can shop at all the places I’m shopping.
Not sure how much good it does for the community as a whole, to have the children ‘online learning’ at their mom’s place of work.
To the family of Dr. Carstens: He was so influential in so many lives, to this day I am thankful for many of his words of wisdom and encouragement. Sincerely, former accounting student.
Why do we have to limit our outdoor gatherings to 10 friends and the Broncos can have 5,700 strangers?
A much-deserved thank you to the gentleman, an ex-marine, who helped us in the parking lot of the Orchard Mesa City Market. I went in to pick up my prescription for pain medication after dental surgery and when I returned, our car would not start. After trying unsuccessfully to help us jump start it, he graciously gave us a ride home. What kindness.
Time for all the political yard signs and flags to come down. Your obstinance is not appreciated. Keeping them up won’t change a thing.
I received three catalogs recently. Two wanted sales tax included, even though the items were to be shipped across state lines. Article 1, section 9 of the constitution prohibits this. The third catalog, in addition to regular shipping fees, they were charging $3.95 COVID-19 shipping surcharge. What?
I was happy to see that Southwest Airlines is expanding service to western Colorado, but sorry that it’s to Montrose and not Grand Junction. Why didn’t our local airport try to bring the nation’s top-rated airline to town? Guess United, American and Delta’s clout was able to black ball them. Well, better a one-hour drive to Montrose than a four-hour drive to Denver.
In response to the You Said It that employees in long-term care facilities that need to be tested for COVID, we are! Twice a week!
It is just too bad it is not possible to have all these anti-maskers spend a day or less inside a hospital with the nurses and doctors who are so spread thin caring for the COVID patients. It might just put some sense into their heads.
Does anyone else see the irony in the picture on the front page of the paper on Saturday? Chastising people for wearing masks while they have masks on. They obviously don’t know how frightening it is to find out you have been exposed, which happened to me because I didn’t have my mask on.
Thank you Mesa County Health Department for thinking of the benefit of the whole county instead of just a few self-centered people. If everyone would think of others instead of just thinking of themselves the world would be much better place.
Have you noticed that all of the rules and regulations are making Amazon.com very, very rich at the expense of the small businesses in the city? People need to spend locally, especially during times of financial instability, and quit sending your money out of the valley.
I would like to invite the Daily Sentinel to join me in acknowledging Tina Peters’ hard work, dedication and professionalism in assuring our election went off without a hitch. Thank you Tina Peters and staff, what a stellar job. To all appearances Mesa County had a seamless election.
I saw a protester’s sign at Mesa County Health Deptartment that said, “Quarantine the sick not the well.” How do you think the sick got sick in the first place? Wear a mask!