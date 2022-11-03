As a community, we should all be appalled at the illegal use and abuse by the so-called homeless, unhoused, or as I like to call them "bums", within our parks across the valley primarily "Whitman Park." What they have presented you is disgusting. "Thank you" to our City Manager, Greg Caton, staff and business leaders in helping to promote the cleanup of our parks. It is great to see these leaders coming together to fight this problem.
How long is the city going to ignore the vagrancy problem in our parks before they do something about it? It’s bad enough that Whitman Park is becoming a landfill, but now Columbine Park and Rocket Park are starting to attract homeless as well. I live by Rocket Park and go there often with my dogs, but probably will have to find a new spot. It’s really sad to see what the city is allowing to happen to Grand Junction.
When will the President and our Democratic Congress increase the security of all Americans with background checks and waiting period requirements for buying hammers? Do we know if the attacker of Paul Pelosi legally obtained the hammer? I assume hammer sales nationwide are skyrocketing as the head of the National Hammer Association will undoubtedly stand up for hammer owners’ rights and point out the 300 million Americans using hammers legally each day are not a risk to anyone but nails.
What are we voting for? Freedom from representing non donors, considering optional viewpoints, supporting diverse religious beliefs, following legal, institutional, moral or ethical norms.
My property taxes went up 94.5%, home utilities 40% immediately after Biden was elected, and they are being raised again. Plus everything else through the roof and all the reps of GJ and Mesa county want more and more. They want to take food off your table and give it to someone else and tell you no tax raise.
Yesterday at the store I heard two people talking about buying gold. They were both quite excited about the amount of gold they've put away. My mother grew up in Germany under Hitler. She said that toward the end of the war gold wasn't worth anything. She said you couldn't buy an apple for a pound of gold. I've put away seeds in case things get bad. I'll be able to share these seeds with others in my neighborhood so that we'll all survive together. Maybe instead of thinking of only ourselves we should think of our communities. As Americans we should be active and informed voters and we should support our neighbors. Let's try and be kind to each other.
Letters to the Editor from individuals endorsing a candidate would have more credibility if they would confine themselves to the positives concerning their favorite instead of the negatives about their opponent. In most cases they are more meant as hit pieces than endorsements.
Was seriously considering a new $60,000 EV. However, after some serious contemplation, and in order to navigate North Avenue, I will be purchasing an off road vehicle.
The work on the Redlands Parkway has gone on way too long. When I lived in Denver, they paved I-25 at night to alleviate major traffic delays. The city should be using night concrete and asphalt work when the work would go much faster with the lesser traffic concerns. If the city says the temperature is too cold for night work, they should have started the project sooner in the year. It's time for the city to get with the rest of the country, but alas, they aren't that smart and don't care what impact they impart on their citizens.
Don't you think it's time to get contemporary and change the caricature of the Republican elephant and Democrat donkey to that of a cricket and ostrich respectively?
As a Democrat, I really hope Republicans take control of the U.S. House and Senate. Then they will have to deal with inflation and probably a recession. They will own both. And they will have to deal with drought and weather extremes due to climate change which they don't believe in. And food shortages. Oh yes, also high-priced gasoline and natural gas. Finally, President Biden will be off the hook for anything because he will get nothing through Congress.
The roads in this city are being taken over by thugs and morons. Only a matter of time before we start seeing innocent fatalities. Impatience, lack of consideration (look it up), and straight up lawlessness is rampant on our streets. Oh wait, what is that late evening sound...motorcycle racer gangs? What happened to my votes for public safety. What a joke.
Dear concerned citizen, no, I didn't return my TABOR refund to the county. I doubled it and donated it to the Food Bank of the Rockies. You?
Not all Short-Term Rental properties contribute to our housing shortage. I believe that there is a significant difference between the rental of a whole house and the rental of one room in an owner-occupied home. The rental of a whole house removes this property from available housing, thus contributing to the housing shortage. These properties should be reclassified from Residential to Commercial properties and taxed accordingly.