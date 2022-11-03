As a community, we should all be appalled at the illegal use and abuse by the so-called homeless, unhoused, or as I like to call them "bums", within our parks across the valley primarily "Whitman Park." What they have presented you is disgusting. "Thank you" to our City Manager, Greg Caton, staff and business leaders in helping to promote the cleanup of our parks. It is great to see these leaders coming together to fight this problem.

How long is the city going to ignore the vagrancy problem in our parks before they do something about it? It’s bad enough that Whitman Park is becoming a landfill, but now Columbine Park and Rocket Park are starting to attract homeless as well. I live by Rocket Park and go there often with my dogs, but probably will have to find a new spot. It’s really sad to see what the city is allowing to happen to Grand Junction.