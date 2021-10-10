I fully support “Freedom To Choose” and personal responsibility. If I choose to not be vaccinated, I should choose to be personally responsible for all my medical expenses.
Thank you to the horse carriage company that is now bagging the horses. Our neighborhood is a much more pleasant place to walk and play. Really, really big thank you.
The high school bond issue can’t ride solely on the “aged” argument as a 65-year-old building used at 75% of the calendar year is but 49 years old in usage. Mature voters have houses and cars that are older and are occupied at 100% capacity. Just say it’s time to get out of the swamp. That buzzword will appeal to the uniformed voter, too.
The numbers just keep on climbing. It is time to mask up to protect ourselves and the people we love. One “pediatric mortality” is one too many. Let’s mask up in the schools and indoor public places until we get those numbers headed in the other direction, Mesa County!
Grand Junction High School should have been condemned many years ago. When I graduated from GJHS in 1959, the building was already settling and cracking. I will vote no for a new school constructed in the same area. If the new school were to be built somewhere else, I would have no problem voting yes.
Teachers openly supporting candidates is something akin to a fox guarding the hen house.
So Tina Peters and some locals “grew suspicious” because their favored City Council candidates were not elected? News flash: Randall Reitz, Abe Herman and Dennis Simpson earned the voters’ interest and won by respectable margins. Yup, on their own merits. The days of Republican rubber-stamped elections are over, thanks to far-right extremists.
Spring Valley Park — a complete waste of water. With obesity, growth and crime on the rise, the city should consider adding a walking path, playground, basketball court- less grass, more space for activity. Instead of adding another park, the city should consider planning and programming a park that engages residents in the design. A local park should foster a sense of community and help ensure that the parks reflect the needs of the community and our desert climate.
We took our 86-year-old mother to the art show on Main Street in Grand Junction. There was a huge anti-vax protest. We are so sorry we went. Don’t worry Grand Junction, we won’t bother to go next year. Do you people have to ruin everything?
Oh great, another threesome of far-right extremists running as a slate for public office, in this case the District 51 School Board. You’d think they would have learned from the recent City Council election. The only possible reason for lumping yourselves together is that you have common personal agendas and won’t be thinking about what is best for kids. When you run on a slate, you’re telling me to either vote for all of you or none of you, even if I think there might be an individual worth voting for. I will choose none of you.
Let’s see, 54% of my property tax goes to District 51, and administration got a 25% raise in the last three years (anyone else get that?). Will Superintendent Sirko give up her expense account approved by the board? Let’s trust them? There is more waste than people think. Only $3 per month per $300,000 house — what about businesses? Are all the previous bonds paid off? No! Bond on top of bond on top of bond! Stop!
The number of COVID cases in Mesa County is rising recently including hospitalization and deaths, while at the recent meeting of the Western Colorado Economic Summit, audiences met about leadership sitting inside a building with no masks, no social distancing and only about 50% of the community vaccinated against COVID-19. Do you think leadership by example would be helpful?
Health care workers who don’t get vaccinated should just be fired and not receive unemployment benefits. End of story.
It seems the Western Slope will be in a district of the Western Slope now. Someone who is more of a Vail girl wants to represent the Western Slope. Someone cannot just change their address and then become a seasoned rancher. We need to look carefully when individuals are so anxious to run against someone that they will change their district. It seems like a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Rep. Boebert deserves a chance to make a difference on the Western Slope. People need to run because they want to make the Western Slope better.
I just want to say a huge thank you to Mesa County for the extra trash pickup on Monday, Sept. 27. It was so great to be able to put out things that needed to be sent to the dump, but we were able to get rid of it just by putting it outside.