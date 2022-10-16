A recent writer claims the City Council is shameful in regards to lack of restrictions and transparency for the new cannabis stores. Actually, they’ve done an excellent job at looking into all aspects of retail dispensaries in regards to safety and many other regulations. And they’ve been very transparent as we’ve seen throughout this lengthy process. There is strong support for the cannabis industry in western Colorado, and it will continue to grow.

How wonderful we are celebrating a new portion of our riverfront park, but let’s not forget the first portion of Las Colonias that was developed. Every time I’ve gone there recently to enjoy the park, a large group of homeless people have taken over the shelter and the bathrooms are locked. Do they have a permit to occupy the shelter? Why must the remainder of the public be denied enjoyment of this open space?