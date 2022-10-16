A recent writer claims the City Council is shameful in regards to lack of restrictions and transparency for the new cannabis stores. Actually, they’ve done an excellent job at looking into all aspects of retail dispensaries in regards to safety and many other regulations. And they’ve been very transparent as we’ve seen throughout this lengthy process. There is strong support for the cannabis industry in western Colorado, and it will continue to grow.
How wonderful we are celebrating a new portion of our riverfront park, but let’s not forget the first portion of Las Colonias that was developed. Every time I’ve gone there recently to enjoy the park, a large group of homeless people have taken over the shelter and the bathrooms are locked. Do they have a permit to occupy the shelter? Why must the remainder of the public be denied enjoyment of this open space?
To those who think we should stop feeding the homeless in Whitman Park, I can only say I hope and pray that you and those that you love never go to bed hungry. You and the other Mesa County residents who only care about themselves must have a more humane answer, but then again, how dare they try to survive in your park. There is no law against only caring about yourself, but let me tell you this.The most fulfilling moment in my day is to help someone who has less than my wife and I. Eat your steak and lobster, and we will continue to prepare lunches for those who are hungry, just as Jesus did.
Wait. On second thought, the city should discard that pothole hotline and consider it as citywide speed bumps. I say this because many of us have muscle memory, and we know where all the unmaintained craters are. Being a sober driver, we can eliminate the rampant and reckless driving by having those so inclined to ruin their suspensions with their blurry-eyed vision. Mission accomplished on pandemic speeding.
The new $29 fee to support state parks that is now added to vehicle registrations is completely optional. All you have to do is opt out and deduct that fee when you send in your payment. You can choose which vehicles you’d like to have the pass and opt out on your other vehicles and trailers. We enjoy visiting our state parks and are happy to pay this annual fee to help support them. Governor Polis and Colorado Parks and Wildlife understand that not everyone feels this way or can afford the fee. so they decided to let us choose, which is very fair.
Many recent articles in the Sentinel were informing that our voting system is “The Gold Standard.” Many unfounded allegations of voter fraud are unjustified. Colorado and Mesa County, rest assured, there is nothing to worry about. Oops, secretary of state sends 30,000 voter registration cards to noncitizens. Hate it when that happens.
I was previously living in a large apartment complex in Grand Junction. Cluster mailboxes were inside a utility room with a counter beside them. Mail from residents that had moved and miss-routed mail was often left on the counter. One election, I returned about eight ballots to the clerk’s office. I guess I could have filled in the ballots instead. I am not an advocate for the current system. In-person ID should be required for dropping off mailed ballots. Provisions could be made for the homebound.
Why is the media in Grand Junction so biased, both in print and local news? I’m disappointed in the local biased coverage of candidates.
According to Bobbie Daniel’s brochure, she ran the local Trump campaign. I’ve seen videos of her with her friend Tina Peters online. Judge her on the company she keeps and ask what are her real values.
Sometimes all this rancor over the gas price sticker shock comes down to our days in the sandbox. The Saudis raise the prices, but their entire air force needs American-made parts for air worthiness. In other words, Johnnie has the sand, but Suzie has the pail and shovel to empty this box. Our politicians need to go back to sandbox diplomacy to strike a compromise.
As extreme weather events are made more severe by climate change, with the latest being several days of flooding and mudslides in Venezuela, it is incredible to me that absolutely anyone could vote for Donald Trump after he called climate change a hoax and pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord. Trump demonstrates absolutely no concern for future generations and the mess we could leave them.