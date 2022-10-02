I went to the DMV to renew my license last week. I interacted with four different clerks. I was treated by all with kindness, humor, patience and extreme helpfulness. I am so impressed with the service at that government office that I want people to know that positive interactions are still alive and well in this marvelous city.

I realize that sports is the “thing,” but the kids in marching bands and color guard work very hard all summer and fall to be ready to entertain the families and teams at football games, parades, etc. While it was very nice to see some pictures, nowhere did I see the scores or the winners’ names. For all the work these kids do, that would be a great reward.