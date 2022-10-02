I went to the DMV to renew my license last week. I interacted with four different clerks. I was treated by all with kindness, humor, patience and extreme helpfulness. I am so impressed with the service at that government office that I want people to know that positive interactions are still alive and well in this marvelous city.
I realize that sports is the “thing,” but the kids in marching bands and color guard work very hard all summer and fall to be ready to entertain the families and teams at football games, parades, etc. While it was very nice to see some pictures, nowhere did I see the scores or the winners’ names. For all the work these kids do, that would be a great reward.
Regarding the proposed community center projected annual operating revenues, could someone please check my math? At an estimated annual admissions revenue of $1,919,000 and an average cost of admission of $7, that gives me 761 visits per day? Every day? Wow! How many are currently using the Orchard Mesa Pool? What is the average cost of private health club admissions, and how many visits per day will those private businesses be losing? So many questions.
I’m glad the city is actively pursuing the rec center, but it’s high time they get off their rear-ends and select the 10 pot shop owners so they can start reaping the tax revenue to help pay for the rec center.
Fully funding athletic scholarships seem an odd priority for Colorado Mesa University. Why should athletics be the only department in the university that doesn’t have to pinch pennies? Why should athletes be the only students who don’t have to work part-time? Many, many students have jobs and spend more than four years earning their degrees. I don’t really see the point of donating funds that are going to be spent on its athletic programs instead of being used to improve CMU’s academic strength. They should worry more about attracting top students and faculty, rather than top athletes.
There is so much trash on Broadway between the roundabout and Monument Road that something needs to be done. I try and clean up around Country Club Park Road, but going down toward Monument Road is pretty busy and cones need to be used. Why can’t we use the prisoners like Orchard Mesa does? It seems like a no brainer to me.
And to think the city of Grand Junction was concerned about the image that Orchard Mesa makes as people come into town over the Fifth Street Bridge. Have you seen Whitman Park lately? It’s pathetic. To add insult to injury, continually feeding people there only encourages the mess.
Any one who has to travel over the railroad tracks at South Ninth and South Seventh has to wonder how the railroad can get away with the condition of these crossings. They are absolutely ridiculous. The city needs to get involved with this and also with the Parkway overpass that is rapidly deteriorating going from South Seventh over Fifth Street. Just think, all these lead to the Las Colonias area.
Have y’all seen that Gov. Polis is adding $29 to all vehicle registrations? This includes trailers and motorcycles. It’s for a year pass into Colorado State Parks. We have a 27-year-old fifth-wheel RV that right now costs $181 and change to license and it hasn’t been on his roads for three years because of COVID and fuel prices. We have a flat trailer and two autos. It will cost us $126 more per year, and we haven’t been to a state park for five years.
While I am sympathetic to our media markets expanding their base, but no lead stories should tout Montrose successes that compete with our local markets. Get your own local media outlets, as my eyeballs are with interests here and not a distant 65 miles away.
Confused once again. I recently saw a car in Montrose with a pro-life sticker on the back. Next to it was another sticker rejecting gun control. How can someone be “pro life” and not be concerned about the number of gun deaths in our country?
Is attacking Nancy Pelosi really a winning message for the 3rd Congressional District? I know she’s currently the speaker of the house, but I don’t think the vast majority of CD3 cares about Pelosi beyond her job title. It’s true on the other side of the aisle, too. Going to events to campaign with Matt Gaetz or Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t help speak to voters. Who is in our state and our district? Come work for us. Not against others.
With record breaking heat occurring with regularity along with constant extreme weather events throughout the country, it is very disturbing that climate change is not a high priority issue among voters. What is occurring is exactly what brilliant scientists using data have been saying for decades. I’m truly concerned about the mess that might be left for our grandchild and can’t understand why people would believe our former president who has a reputation for lying and called climate change a hoax.