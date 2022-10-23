I keep hoping that someone would find something useful for the koshia weed. It’s abundant in the valley, found in many yards. Has anyone tested it to see if it has any THC or similar properties in it? People could smoke it for free and we wouldn’t have to have a pot shop on every corner! On our little street in Orchard Mesa, we have some koshia that is 5-6 feet tall and ripe for harvest ... come get koshia for free! Bring your pickup truck and fill it up! Here’s another idea for koshia use ... Christmas trees. Spray some flocking on it and hang some tinsel and you won’t have to pay $60 for a 5-foot tree! Just brainstorming here! Too much koshia in town.
Congratulations Grand Junction Airport, not only do you offer the most expensive airfares from the Western Slope with only two major airlines operating daily flights, but now your parking fees as well. No wonder so many people are driving to Montrose for their travel needs with four major carriers and lower costs to park your car.
I wonder why the city hates residents east of 15th Street. Patterson is a mess. Potholes all over. Dips in the pavement. At 28 Road and Patterson there is a hole in the road that will flip someone over one day. 29½ Road is a mess. No sidewalks. Weeds all over the place. But they have money for all of the area south of town. Don’t we have a council member for this area or is he a yes man?
With the way the city parks and recreation program mishandles the sprinkler system, they are in the best position to eliminate the unhoused occupation of our city parks. Just put the sprinklers on continuous cycle as we are accustomed to seeing.
It is $14 for a Gatorade, a coffee, and a warm hotdog at a football game at Stoker Stadium. Surprised the track isn’t gold-leafed.
I have been for some time noticing the large number of athletes with minority names that are performing at a high level across the Sentinel’s sports coverage area. All political groups should take note that these student athletes are on their way to also being great contributing members to American society. To all athletes, great work, keep at it.
All Coloradans need to be grateful for our incredibly good fortune to be proudly purple patriots who can vote individually for the candidates who will best serve us all. Please, please consider the facts and vote. If you do not, you have “voted” for the other side.
In Monday’s paper on the three questions the Sentinel asked about Boebert’s re-election bid, the answers did not come from her. The way she speaks in public and represents herself does not go with the way it was written. I would like to meet the real person that wrote it for her and ask them if they thought about running for office.
The professional loser class of politics, conservatives who would rather lose with dignity than win, have obviously chosen to endorse Adam Frisch because of Lauren Boebert’s “mean tweets.” Is it possible for them to concoct a non-strawman argument on why allowing the U.S. House to maintain a Democrat majority is actually a good thing for Republican constituents? Colorado has been forever taken over by progressive liberals, who voted overwhelmingly for Bernie Sanders over Biden, but according to them the real problem is with Lauren Boebert and being unable to pass legislation in government where the opposition party controls all branches of government. Please enlighten people how Adam Frisch is going to secure the border, which I’m sure he thinks is racist, and how he actually respects the Constitution by advocating for gun control. The Republican party hasn’t left you’ you just despise the constituent voting base.
I’m voting for Adam Frisch because he doesn’t speak of and treat people from other political backgrounds with hate and disdain. Lauren refuses to work for everyone she represents. We all deserve better.
If we continue to elect more and more far-right extremists, we are going to get what we deserve. We fought a war against these extremists 80 years ago and they turned out to be liars, cheats, thugs, bullies, thieves and murderers. You would think that history would not repeat itself in this regard. Don’t kid yourself. If you think it will only affect someone else, you’re wrong. It will be the end of freedom in the USA.
Has there ever been a meaner and more angry lady in politics than the Republican Party’s Marjorie Taylor Greene? The sad thing is that the party’s Lauren Boebert isn’t far behind Greene.
Lauren Boebert, you have it backwards. An “army of 87,000 IRS agents” is a good thing, unless you cheat!