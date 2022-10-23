I keep hoping that someone would find something useful for the koshia weed. It’s abundant in the valley, found in many yards. Has anyone tested it to see if it has any THC or similar properties in it? People could smoke it for free and we wouldn’t have to have a pot shop on every corner! On our little street in Orchard Mesa, we have some koshia that is 5-6 feet tall and ripe for harvest ... come get koshia for free! Bring your pickup truck and fill it up! Here’s another idea for koshia use ... Christmas trees. Spray some flocking on it and hang some tinsel and you won’t have to pay $60 for a 5-foot tree! Just brainstorming here! Too much koshia in town.

Congratulations Grand Junction Airport, not only do you offer the most expensive airfares from the Western Slope with only two major airlines operating daily flights, but now your parking fees as well. No wonder so many people are driving to Montrose for their travel needs with four major carriers and lower costs to park your car.