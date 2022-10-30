CMU’s musical of “Guys and Dolls” is a must-see! Amazing talent, creative sets and colorful costumes! Thanks to all of the staff and students who make a show like this happen. Well done! Get on out, Grand Junction, and support local theater with our amazing CMU staff and students!
Has anyone else noticed how loud town has become? Stand near the intersection of Horizon Drive and G Road for any length of time and you’ll be shocked by all the insanely loud motorcycles, boosted trucks, muscle cars and tuner cars with exhausts that sound like gunfire. You’d think we have a top-fuel drag strip right in the middle of town! Why have so many people decided that having something go “boom, I make really loud sound” in order to attract undue attention to themselves? It’s extremely anti-social behavior to inflict this raucous noise on any and everyone within a few square miles.
Denver’s e-bike program is considered a “success” because $9 million of taxpayer money to subsidize e-bike purchases vanished in only six months instead of the planned three years? One billion dollars of taxpayer-supplied free stuff would have gone as fast! How many of those bikes were immediately resold to pay for drugs? We’re living in fantasyland, and the end result will be anything but free.
Do psychedelic treatments work? Most likely for some. Can they be addicting? Most certainly. Should the FDA be involved? Absolutely not! Should the FDA be trusted? Glad we voters get to decide.
The election will be over soon. I am really tired of getting Lauren Boebert’s vomitus trash in my mail box and on my door. The hypocrisy of her words maintains the self-evident truth of her desire to feather her nest at the expense of uninformed voters.
A wolf in sheep’s clothing describes the Democratic representative candidate from Aspen. There is no way anyone who can afford to live in Aspen understands the struggles to make ends meet of the hard-working families in the district.
As a 70-year-old man, I am extremely concerned about the future of our country, and particularly about the future well-being of our daughter and family. In spite of extreme weather events and accurate predictions of climate change by the vast majority of scientists, climate change is not identified as a critically important issue. Also, free and fair elections are a fundamental part of our system of government. Trump’s “big lie” about the election results and the Jan. 6 insurrection are more typical of a government led by a dictator. Now some candidates for the midterm election are already saying that if they lose it will be because the election was not fair. Trump started this entire election fiasco, and it threatens our democracy. Trump has already done irreparable damage to our country, and I can’t imagine the impact if he is elected for another term.
So can we assume those who vote for Democrats and who complain about TABOR will be sending their TABOR refund checks back to the government?
Some media outlets are reporting a re-occurring shortage of diapers. Coincidentally, this is the time of mud-slinging political debates. Could it be that our infantile candidates have stocked up on all the available inventory? As you know, it stinks if you lose and come out as number two.
It seems that neither Justice Clarence Thomas nor Sen. Lindsey Graham cares about our country or getting to the bottom of corruption in our elections. On Monday, Thomas granted a request to temporarily shield the South Carolina Republican from testifying in a probe of alleged pro-Trump election interference in Georgia. If the Republicans take the House/Senate we will never know the truth. And those who tried to murder our democracy will have succeeded. I want, no I need, to know the truth. Don’t you?
Liberalism is the windblown sand that wears away at the stone mountain of tradition, leaving in its wake only windblown sand.
A gentle reminder from a guy who was part of the Boston Massacre and the Boston Tea Party back in the days of the American Revolution: Samuel Adams warned, “Neither religion nor liberty can long subsist in the tumult of altercation, and amidst the noise and violence of faction.”
If you publish my rants, comments or social observations, does that I mean I can boast about myself in social media and at the cocktail circuit as one of those trendy influencers? If so, thanks, as I pretend to be an Andy Warhol and toast my wine glass and sampling of caviar to my fame.