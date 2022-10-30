CMU’s musical of “Guys and Dolls” is a must-see! Amazing talent, creative sets and colorful costumes! Thanks to all of the staff and students who make a show like this happen. Well done! Get on out, Grand Junction, and support local theater with our amazing CMU staff and students!

Has anyone else noticed how loud town has become? Stand near the intersection of Horizon Drive and G Road for any length of time and you’ll be shocked by all the insanely loud motorcycles, boosted trucks, muscle cars and tuner cars with exhausts that sound like gunfire. You’d think we have a top-fuel drag strip right in the middle of town! Why have so many people decided that having something go “boom, I make really loud sound” in order to attract undue attention to themselves? It’s extremely anti-social behavior to inflict this raucous noise on any and everyone within a few square miles.