As a mental health professional during the time of COVID, I am livid with the lack of progress by our city administration regarding internet and broadband. I experience dropped connections daily and thanks only to relaxed rules by DORA have had to resort to phone calls and Facetime to provide support for clients who depend on Telehealth. Each day I call for service due to weak and inconsistent internet, and hope the signal is strong enough for an entire session. After 10 years, I’m ready to move to a city with leadership that cares about meeting the needs of citizens.
If D51 was a private company, its leaders would all be fired for the way they are handling COVID. Sirko shouldn’t be passing the buck to Mesa County regarding COVID testing, tracking and reporting. How does she expect that students and staff can be safe and healthy if the data is not collected as to where and when COVID is spreading through schools and buses? D51 only reacts after parents complain. D51 leadership needs to take responsibility for the 25,000+ people in their organization and make some good choices, not depend on outside agencies to do their job for them.
It doesn’t seem like this needs to be said, but if your kid has been sick, and had a COVID test, don’t send them to school while waiting for the results! Your selfishness has caused over 30 other kids to have to quarantine for two weeks because they were exposed to your kid?
Our City Council chooses to sidestep the issue of pot shops in the city and form a “working group” to study the problem. I would think that the important groups to ask their opinion of would be the downtown retail and restaurant owners since they are likely to be impacted. They might also consider the opinions of the managers of the Avalon and convention centers, hotel owners, and even the vendors for the Market on Main.
When you are in business and make appointments for customers then want to change the day or the time all the time, you are not a very good business person. This has happened to me several time now. Some people should not be in business. We as a customer have things to do.
Even though I already knew how I was going to vote, I decided to watch the presidential debate Tuesday night, thinking it would be interesting and informative. It was more of a shouting match than a debate. I have a suggestion: Give the moderator the power to turn off the microphone of the candidate who isn’t supposed to be speaking at the time. Frustrated, disgusted, and angry, I turned the TV off after an hour.
As a lifelong Grand Junction resident now living in California, I am amused by the preoccupation that GJ residents have for the assumption that Californians moving to Colorado are responsible for diminishing their quality of life. This narrative isn’t new. I watched an episode of the TV show “Gunsmoke” from 1957, and one cowboy admonished another for being from California as he was roping cattle differently than they do in Kansas. California isn’t your problem; your problem is all the “build it and they will come” mentality in the valley.
What a delightful surprise to be able to stream Colorado Mesa musicals and plays in this time of COVID-19. We just streamed “Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed,” and the cast, costumes, and lighting were fantastic. Now we can’t wait to stream the next play. Thank you CMU for arranging this!
So here is my question. I recently went to a grocery store and the bill came to $20.16. I gave the clerk $21.00. She said,”Do you have $0.16? We don’t have coins.” I did have the change so I gave it to her. What if I didn’t have correct change? Would they forego the $0.16? Not really a big deal but the principle of it kind of rubs me the wrong way.
My husband is in an assisted living facility. I am able to see him several times a week, but outside under a canopy, six feet apart, with masks. I appreciate that I can do even that during these trying times, and know he is getting excellent care by wonderful caregivers. However, restaurants, bars, and events are now opening to hold more people. Why can’t assisted living facilities do that as well? I want them to be safe, and understand the precautions, but regulatory requirements need to meet the mental and physical requirements of the residents of these facilities.