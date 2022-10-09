Appreciation to Mesa County and the Colorado State Land Board for the cleanup of the vagrancy and abandoned vehicles on the desert property bordering the north side of I-70 near the Grand Junction Regional Airport. Two government agencies working together for the benefit of our community and its beautiful natural vistas and landscapes. Thank you.

Shame on the city for the lack of restrictions and transparency regarding the retail cannabis shops. Lessons should have been learned from the medical shop fails and previous close marijuana votes. Now 26 stores have applications and can be just more than 500 feet from social services and 1,000 feet from schools, just not on precious Main Street. Application hearings are happening. Object now or forever hold your peace.