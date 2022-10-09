Appreciation to Mesa County and the Colorado State Land Board for the cleanup of the vagrancy and abandoned vehicles on the desert property bordering the north side of I-70 near the Grand Junction Regional Airport. Two government agencies working together for the benefit of our community and its beautiful natural vistas and landscapes. Thank you.
Shame on the city for the lack of restrictions and transparency regarding the retail cannabis shops. Lessons should have been learned from the medical shop fails and previous close marijuana votes. Now 26 stores have applications and can be just more than 500 feet from social services and 1,000 feet from schools, just not on precious Main Street. Application hearings are happening. Object now or forever hold your peace.
Last Sunday someone commented in this column that Governor Polis has added a $29 fee to all motor vehicle registrations for an annual state parks pass. That is not true. This fee is optional. I purchase one of these annual passes every year because I like to visit the parks frequently and by adding this fee to the vehicle registration it saves me money. It is a good deal.
If you are trying to save money on entertainment here in Grand Junction, just hang out around Grand Junction High School or Sherwood Park on the Las Colonias concert nights. Avoid the crowd. Seriously, should we be able to hear these concerts 2.5 miles away, with our doors and windows closed? Is there no noise ordinance? Is there any monitoring of the sound?
Welcome to Grand Junction’s “Whitman Campground.” No fees, free food, build a campfire, it’s all here for you. What a disgrace to this city. It’s not a park any more, so take the sign down. Oh, if you are going to feed them, how about cleaning up after them. Trash everywhere after you leave.
I would like to thank the nice lady who paid for two orange juices for my dad. I came to the counter with a few dollars only to realize I needed much more, but my wallet was in the car and too far to get to, so this angel offered to take care of it. I asked for her number so I could pay her back and she declined. That was so kind that a complete stranger would help someone and expect nothing in return. Thank you my angel. I will pay it forward. You have restored my faith in humanity. There are still good people out there willing to help someone.
Riding my bumper when I pull onto Broadway from a side street is not going to enable my 30-year-old truck to accelerate faster nor encourage me to make the attempt. If you don’t like the flow of traffic now, planned future development probably won’t improve your frustration.
Has anyone else noticed how the city keeps approving two- and three-story buildings in the valley that totally block our view of the beautiful area we live in? We all know it’s about tax money, but come on, stop ruining it for the people who didn’t migrate here.
“It’s always nice to do it twice,” a good friend once told me. It looks like the city had to replant grass at Dos Rios park after not watering this summer. Only the weeds were alive. I think they went back to good old Kentucky bluegrass.
In December, our Xcel energy bills are going up by as much as 54% due to the short supply of natural gas. We live about 40 miles from some of the world’s largest reserves of natural gas, yet Washington policymakers make it prohibitive to drill for it. The price of “going green” is about to come home folks. Be prepared.
Here’s a win-win solution to the dilemma of our law enforcement manpower shortage on keeping up on rampant traffic infractions. While citations between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. are standard for us senior citizens getting caught on our way to critical medical appointments, let’s catch the real chronic after-hours violators by outsourcing to NASCAR referees who are very experienced in red flagging violators off the course with associated penalties and points like our men in blue.
To the person who tried to compare two car stickers, one was pro-life and the other for gun rights. You cannot think they are hypocrites. It’s like comparing apples and oranges. Every life is precious and has inalienable rights to life. Gun rights are about the people who use them and our right to protect ourselves and hunt legally.
Can someone explain the difference between Hitler and Putin? Why have people like Trump, Boebert, Fox talking heads and others supported Putin’s aggressive and unwarranted attacks on Ukraine? As Americans, aren’t we supposed to support democracy and freedom?