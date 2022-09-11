Wonder where our children are learning intolerance, name calling and hate speech? Well, listen to the adults, the news media, neighbors, relatives and people on the streets. And then you blame games, movies etc. Look in the mirror! Couldn’t we all do better?
Another “it’s only-a-cup-of-coffee-amount” tax on the November ballot now for affordable housing? Let’s follow Telluride’s lead where voters re-purposed or redirected their tax away from the Visitor’s Bureau used to attract more visitors and future residents. Now those advertising dollars are going into the affordable housing infrastructure for working locals. Taxpayers don’t fork out another tax penny. Let’s take care of our own kind before throwing dollars on an overblown welcome mat.
I support renaming Negro Creek as Reparations Creek. The name “Negro” makes me want to know more about the circumstances surrounding the creek’s name. The name “Reparations” elicits a similar response. But the name “Clay” just makes me think I’ll get my car stuck.
Can anyone help resolve irrigation problems at the Botanical Gardens? Thousands of plants are in danger! It is great seeing the STRiVE workers there and the gardens helping fund STRiVE. Without working irrigation this great program will literally dry up!
To all the dog walkers at Canyon View Park, there are signs posted to leash your dog. If you want to let your dog loose, take it up to the north end of the park to the run free zones. I am so tired of those that think they are above the law and don’t leash their dog. I am also tired of dogs running up to me and my leashed dog. I hear “Oh he(she) is friendly,” well, my dog isn’t. He’s trained to protect me and will.
Now that the Forest Service is requiring people to remove their human waste with the white papers, shouldn’t people be required to remove their dog waste on many popular trails? Some trails are obviously favored by dog lovers and are a disgrace.
Let’s not criticize too harshly the cannabis dispensaries that are soon to open. The state of Colorado has done a great job with legalization. One of the reasons revenues aren’t as high is because our state’s excellent model has spread to so many other states. There’ll be up and down in any industry or business. Grand Junction will do just fine once things are up and running. In the meantime, we can all continue to educate ourselves and others.
The Sentinel has called for Democrats to appear at Club 20’s gatherings. If I were a candidate I would not be attending any time soon, and as an unaffiliated voter I would not join the audience either. I have attended in the past and it appears that the vast majority of the people there were staunch conservatives who saw the event more as a campaign rally than a forum for reasoned debate. The minor changes that have been made to the format are unlikely to change the nature of the event. That makes it a waste of time for Democrats, and even unaffiliated voters.
Being able to run our country on renewable energy or green energy, is at present wishful thinking. Base load power and peaking power still has to be running or on standby to meet power needs. Solar and wind power is nice to think about, but the reality is you have to have reliable power available all day long.
One housing formula to consider if you have a social conscience: one second home on the Redlands golf course equals 10 tiny homes for affordable housing that supports the former’s life style when accessing our amenities called cooks, plumbers and tire changers.
The record-breaking temperatures we are experiencing in the west and extreme weather events elsewhere are exactly what scientists have been predicting. There has been little attention given to Trump’s comment that climate change is a hoax and the increased reliance on fossil fuels that would occur should he be reelected. Anyone who cares about the wellbeing of their children or grandchildren should be extremely worried about the prospect of this man becoming president again.
Lots of talk these days about various issues and how to address them. Why not apply the wisdom of President Coolidge, “There is an inescapable personal responsibility for the development of character, of industry, of thrift and of self control. These do not come from the government, but from the people themselves.” So to the office seekers and office holders and folks in general when you see an issue before you jump to a conclusion apply President Coolidge’s admonition and see what a good solution you can find.
Is anyone else wondering if public officials and politicians are being held to a lower legal standard than the common American citizen, rather than a higher standard as it should be?
If you support former President Trump then you also support the student loan forgiveness program, as President Trump is well known for not paying his debts.