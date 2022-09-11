Wonder where our children are learning intolerance, name calling and hate speech? Well, listen to the adults, the news media, neighbors, relatives and people on the streets. And then you blame games, movies etc. Look in the mirror! Couldn’t we all do better?

Another “it’s only-a-cup-of-coffee-amount” tax on the November ballot now for affordable housing? Let’s follow Telluride’s lead where voters re-purposed or redirected their tax away from the Visitor’s Bureau used to attract more visitors and future residents. Now those advertising dollars are going into the affordable housing infrastructure for working locals. Taxpayers don’t fork out another tax penny. Let’s take care of our own kind before throwing dollars on an overblown welcome mat.