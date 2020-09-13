The number of high-speed accidents is only going to increase in western Colorado. The unruly and aggressive driving is way out of control. I commute 12 miles one way every day and could pull over more than a couple dozen vehicles each way. Police should be on Orchard Mesa in the mornings and afternoons and see how much revenue they could bring in. The lack of traffic law enforcement should be an embarrassment to our agencies. Let’s get control of our roadways and slow things down.
Has anyone noticed that the faces on the “mask required” signs have no eyes? That takes out the human factor. Please everyone take off your mask and take a deep breath … the way you control a society is with fear. Do we really want to be controlled like some of the other countries around the world where people are forced to cover their faces? Your personal decision is exactly that, your personal decision! So take it and make it your own. Life ... live it!
With so many parents keeping their kids out of school this fall, maybe this would be a good time to reimagine the current school structure altogether. How about school choice and money following the student? How about more schools, and smaller schools? How about de-funding the teachers unions and getting more education and less politically correct indoctrination? I’m sure this community could come up with some great ideas to overhaul our failing public school system.
If you plan on voting by mail I would re-think it. I mailed a card here in Grand Junction to a friend — she still hasn’t received it, now it’s been 17 days! What is going on with our mail here in town? It shouldn’t take that long to get something mailed locally.
Dear health department: I am acquainted with several people who have waited for much more than a week to have a test done. If we don’t know the honest numbers, how can we evaluate whether this is an actual pandemic, or something other than that? It also appears that we are more concerned about “the numbers” than the citizens. Perhaps if we could reverse that concept, we as a county could pull together, and pull through this.
I wish the public and parents knew what a disaster is happening in D51 behind the “curtain.” District leaders are blaming the pandemic for poor planning and absolutely no comprehensive plan. It’s like no one ever stopped to think about all the problems that could have been prevented by just setting clear deadlines and honoring them.
Why is it that a protest turned violent leads some to say “all protesters are looters” yet violent acts by police are characterized as a “one bad apple” problem? Marching for Black Lives Matter does not inherently make you a rioter or looter, just as being a police officer does not mean you will be violent or racist. Support for BLM and police are not mutually exclusive. I hope that we can all expand our perspectives and aim to really hear and understand people who have different experiences than ourselves.
Isn’t it about time CDOT put a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and 20 Road? There was just another severe traffic accident at this offset intersection, resulting in a fatality.
Bees are a “peach” of an insect. Is your toxic spray what’s killing them? Please double check to be sure. Thanks.
I have been an employee with District 51 for over 25 years, and even returned after a year of retirement because I missed working with students. D51 has made great preparation in our schools against the spread of COVID. Schools are cleaned daily, computers are not shared between students, teachers are disinfecting the classroom between blocks and socially distancing is expected, along with masks worn by staff and students while in the buildings.
Staying healthy is a big concern for me. I feel the D51 is doing a great job in keeping everyone as safe as possible.
I love reading the You Said It section more than the comics. The postings crack me up! The person who posted, why wasn’t the Pine Gulch Fire put out when it only involved 25 acres? You need to read up on forest fires, arid conditions like we’ve had this year, plus factoring in winds. The fire grows exponentially by the hour! I’m sure the firefighters weren’t sitting on their behinds thinking that when it reached 26 acres they would finally start working on it!