Enstrom’s Toffee and Kokopelli Farm’s deep-fried peach pies are two of the best things to come from the Grand Valley!
Two great events in the valley in September that attract visitors from all over the country and sadly most arrive via Interstate 70. What’s the initial impression of our area when that happens? The road between Palisade and Fruita has been a trash heap for the past several years. I wish someone at CDOT would take responsibility. Better yet, if they would organize a community cleanup day, I will be the first to volunteer.
Now that the city is moving ahead with plans to build a community center and raise taxes, will we be told the cost to use the new pool and other facilities prior to voting? Will the fee cover 100% of the center’s expenses?
I was disappointed when I read that the BLM was very happy with the Dominguez-Escalate burn because it was doing so much for the environment. I guess they do not breathe the particulate-filled air nor see the smoke blocking the views of our area.
District 51, St. Mary’s, and even the city of Grand Junction are all wasting water every day and night. I live next to St. Mary’s hospital ,and every evening water flows off of the grounds of St. Mary’s park and other grassy areas around the hospital. When I go by almost any school in District 51, they’re overwatering. The medians and parks operated by the city all seem to have irrigation water flowing off the grass and flowers into the street. This has been a problem for years and yet St. Mary’s, District 51 and the city do nothing to curb (pun intended) this problem. When are y’all going to become responsible irrigators? The rest of us are inundated with ads in the Sentinel and on TV to limit irrigation. Why not the major players? When will the city and county start fining businesses and themselves for wasting water?
Interesting. The 24/7 coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s demise is 10 to one compared to what happened to Nelson Mandela, which is consistent with demographics. I guess the media knows where the eyeballs and revenue need to be directed.
Talk about opposing forces pulling our tax dollars apart. You have the tax-supported groups waiving their welcome sign to come to Happy Valley. Yet, without sustainable housing for the former’s effort, you have meager money being thrown to alleviate the critical housing shortage. The dilemma are dollars being allocated for the former and pennies for the latter. Being on the same public rail, the old Zane Grey Western reference is that this is a recipe for one catastrophic train wreck.
If I want to “invest” in something, I send them my money. Only mobsters want to tell people to “invest” in anything, particularly things that profit the mob. The idea that I can vote to take your stuff is immoral and flat out evil.
Takers and makers. There is the left of which I call takers of the economy. The right are the makers of the economy. The left are the ones that take what the government gives, and the current government is taking from the makers of the economy to give to the takers that do nothing for the economy, which is the root cause of the inflation we are currently experiencing. It has been said that you give a man a fish and he will eat for a day, you teach a man to fish and he will eat everyday. The left is not teaching you to fish because they want you to be dependent on the government support. The right will help you to fish and sustain yourself.
Now that we have learned that the FBI has seized the cellphone of MyPillow guy, Mike Lindell, much surprise and outrage are being expressed by a wide range of folk. I am surprised, too — that it took this long for the FBI to take some form of action. As soon as Lindell invited our clerk and recorder to appear at his election denier gathering in South Dakota last summer for Tina Peters to speak and to provide a copy of the election computer’s hard drives, was Lindell not complicit in the illegal handling of what was supposed to be secure voting records? I am not an attorney, but it looks like Lindell may have aided and abetted in a crime. It will certainly be big news for a while. I wonder if Fox News will reconsider its advertising relationship with Lindell.