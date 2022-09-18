Enstrom’s Toffee and Kokopelli Farm’s deep-fried peach pies are two of the best things to come from the Grand Valley!

Two great events in the valley in September that attract visitors from all over the country and sadly most arrive via Interstate 70. What’s the initial impression of our area when that happens? The road between Palisade and Fruita has been a trash heap for the past several years. I wish someone at CDOT would take responsibility. Better yet, if they would organize a community cleanup day, I will be the first to volunteer.