Talk of a public market sponsored by the city brings some thoughts to mind. Would market space be provided free to vendors? Do local food growers need more venues to market their products? Would the products sold be vetted to assure they were grown or made in the area? With the exception of Cross Orchards, the local farmers markets have progressed to include items that aren’t locally made or grown. Arguably, with the exception of peaches, tomatoes and possibly wine, the supermarkets provide better variety, quality and convenience and pricing than roadside stands or markets. The majority of agriculture west of Palisade is devoted to animal feed, hay and corn. If your products are actually marketable, you would already be in business.
With all the rain lately, why are people still watering their lawns? What a waste of water! Save it for the farmers, or let it go to Lake Powell.
Much has been said about the high suicide rate in Colorado and particularly the Western Slope. However, it often seems taboo on the Western Slope, particularly among city leaders and county commissioners, to talk about our high rate of gun ownership and access to guns as being important factors. They are afraid that if they engage in a discussion of these issues they will lose their position of power. If there is going to be a significant impact made, there must be a discussion of the importance of safe storage of guns, reporting lost and stolen guns, and a general discussion of gun safety.
We have heard a lot about the proposed idea of sending unit trains of hot waxy heavy crude oil over the old Tennessee Pass rail lines to the Arkansas River Valley and beyond. What you might not realize is that the unit trains of hot waxy heavy crude oil are already moving on the rail lines through the Grand Valley, up the Colorado River to the Moffat Tunnel and down to Denver. Union Pacific is currently running a regular train of 105 cars eastward. Look for the brand-new black tanker cars with the Hazard Warning “1267” on the side and the “Hot” label. Imagine what might happen to our irrigation and drinking water from the Colorado River if one of those trains were to derail! Not a pretty picture ...
Wolves? Now wolverines? When is someone going to genetically engineer werewolves so the Western Slope can introduce those, too?
If the vandals spray painting and defacing the Lauren Boebert FREEDOM campaign signs across the valley think their actions are going to make her lose the election, then they’ve been huffing too much of that paint they’ve been spraying. A vandalized sign won’t make one bit of difference to a voter who has made up their mind. If anything, it may push voters to her side. I suggest well-placed hidden trail cameras posted toward her signs. Maybe we can get some of these criminals arrested and have more help on the county graffiti cleanup crews.
For the past six months, someone in the area past 30 Road has been lighting off illegal fireworks. Sometimes it’s just one, just to get your pets shaking for hours or maybe your PTSD going. One recent night it went on for half an hour. Please, if you live near these people, report them to the Sheriff’s Office. It would be nice if the measly fines charged for lighting off these were higher to possibly be a deterrent. But sometimes that doesn’t work with ignorant people.
If Texas and Florida are going to be shipping immigrants to other states, then we should be redeploying Immigration and Naturalization Service personnel and funds to the states where these immigrants are going. Both Florida and Texas are net recipients of federal tax dollars returned to the states, so citizens of other states should not be subsidizing this activity any further.
Ship illegals to places that can help care for them and don’t leave southwestern states to bear the whole burden. Makes sense to me.
I don’t know about you, but I am ready for both sides to lay down their cards. Let’s indict Trump for all the crimes the Justice Department can prove he did, let’s give him and his lawyers his “day in court,” and let the chips fall where they may. If he is found guilty, so be it, he should pay for his crimes. If he is found innocent, he can clear the deck for a new campaign.