Talk of a public market sponsored by the city brings some thoughts to mind. Would market space be provided free to vendors? Do local food growers need more venues to market their products? Would the products sold be vetted to assure they were grown or made in the area? With the exception of Cross Orchards, the local farmers markets have progressed to include items that aren’t locally made or grown. Arguably, with the exception of peaches, tomatoes and possibly wine, the supermarkets provide better variety, quality and convenience and pricing than roadside stands or markets. The majority of agriculture west of Palisade is devoted to animal feed, hay and corn. If your products are actually marketable, you would already be in business.

With all the rain lately, why are people still watering their lawns? What a waste of water! Save it for the farmers, or let it go to Lake Powell.